Richard Gleeson received an England call-up in 2022 to face India in a T20 international

Lancashire fast bowler Richard Gleeson will leave the club at the end of October following the end of his contract with the county.

The 35-year-old England T20 international joined in 2018 and made 41 appearances in all competitions.

He signed a T20-only contract in 2022 and helped Lancashire reach the final of the Vitality Blast and was also the competition's leading wicket-taker.

Gleeson missed this summer's Blast due to injury, however.

He received an England call-up in 2022 to face India and made six appearances for his country, and was a travelling reserve for the victorious T20 World Cup campaign.

He went on to feature for the Delhi Bulls in the T10 League and Gulf Giants in the International League T20 during the winter and played five times for Manchester Originals in The Hundred this summer.