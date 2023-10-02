Close menu

Cricket World Cup: England beat Bangladesh in final warm-up; New Zealand edge South Africa

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

England's Reece Topley bowls in the World Cup warm-up against Bangladesh
Reece Topley conceded 13 from his first over but recovered well to take three wickets
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up, Guwahati
Bangladesh 188-9 (37 overs): Mehidy 74 (89); Topley 3-23
England 197-6 (24.1 overs): Moeen 56 (39), Bairstow 34 (21); Mustafizur 2-23
England won by four wickets (DLS)
England finalised their preparation for their 50-over World Cup defence with a four-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Moeen Ali crashed 56 off 39 balls, including six sixes, as England chased a revised target of 197 with 77 balls remaining in Guwahati.

Reece Topley took 3-23 as Bangladesh made 188-9 from their 37 overs, with rain causing a three-hour delay during the middle of their innings.

England start their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl England started poorly with Topley and Sam Curran struggling with their length.

However, they recovered and England took regular wickets to leave Bangladesh 153-5 off 30 overs when the rain arrived.

England were brilliant after the resumption with David Willey (2-26) taking two wickets in two balls, plus Topley and Curran (1-23) also taking a wicket.

Jos Buttler used all nine of his main bowling options, with Mark Wood (1-9) and Adil Rashid (2-27) bowling for the first time since July and 8 September respectively because of injuries.

England lost Dawid Malan (four) early in their innings but rattled to 100-3 in 10 overs, with Jonny Bairstow, who received some treatment on a lower back injury, making 34 off 21 and Harry Brook 17 off 15.

Buttler added 30 and Liam Livingstone seven, before Moeen attacked the short ball and spinners to propel England towards a comfortable win.

He fell with them needing four to win, but Joe Root, who made a patient 26 off 40 as he looks to find form, and Chris Woakes saw them over the line.

"It was very valuable," Moeen told Sky Sports.

"We didn't have the first warm-up [because it was rained off against India] but it was important for the bowlers to bowl, us to spend time in the field and some batters to get time in the middle in these conditions. It is very valuable before the World Cup."

Monday's other warm-up saw New Zealand edge South Africa by seven runs in another rain-affected game in Thiruvananthapuram.

New Zealand posted 321-6, with Kane Williamson making 37 before retiring as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.

South Africa were 211-4 off 37 overs when the rain arrived, with opener Quinton de Kock 84 not out.

Tuesday's warm-up games see hosts India play the Netherlands, Australia face Pakistan and Afghanistan come up against Sri Lanka.

  • Comment posted by Chilli , today at 19:33

    Four years ago there were a lot of moans on HYS about playing the World Cup in England "because it always rains". How ironic that the run up to the next one has seen so many rain affected games.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 19:27

    Why was this tournament not held a few months ago? The ICC are utterly useless!

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 19:26

    Brilliant from Moeen, he is crucial as the finisher.

    Just need top 4 to fire.

    Not sure we can have Malan and Root in same side? One or both really suck any momentum we have.

    They are suited for a crisis, but generally speaking the days of the anchor role are gone

    A useful workout, but biggest concern this World Cup looks to be the weather!

    Who decided to schedule at this time of year! Crazy!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:22

    Unbelievable that even the once iconic 50 over World Cup is being played during India's rainy season due to the IPL. I hope India reach the final and lose (DLS)

    • Reply posted by UrbanFox, today at 19:27

      UrbanFox replied:
      I hope they get no where near the final!

  • Comment posted by moped5, today at 19:22

    Monsoon season...joke!

  • Comment posted by moped5, today at 19:20

    Hope Root finds his form as most others are getting there though I believe we have enough to win without Root playing like he can just would be a lot easier if he did especially his use against spin

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 19:20

    I hope this game never enters the record books as should every game where either innings features the disrespectful number of bowlers that is 8

  • Comment posted by Rickla1313, today at 19:19

    Odds on more rain-affected games than in 2019?

  • Comment posted by Sid123, today at 19:15

    Reckon England are favourites for this one, it's the power batting all the way

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 19:20

      mrmjvc replied:
      India’s bowling attack looks pretty good though. Their first match against the Aussies could be an absolute cracker

  • Comment posted by LG, today at 19:15

    • Reply posted by thefrogstar, today at 19:21

      thefrogstar replied:
      I would hardly call baseball posh.

  • Comment posted by PAH, today at 19:11

    I hope this world cup is not going to be dominated by the rain.

    • Reply posted by mh52, today at 19:23

      mh52 replied:
      Why down vote this comment ?? Go and play on the football HYS

