Reece Topley conceded 13 from his first over but recovered well to take three wickets

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up, Guwahati Bangladesh 188-9 (37 overs): Mehidy 74 (89); Topley 3-23 England 197-6 (24.1 overs): Moeen 56 (39), Bairstow 34 (21); Mustafizur 2-23 England won by four wickets (DLS) Scorecard

England finalised their preparation for their 50-over World Cup defence with a four-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Moeen Ali crashed 56 off 39 balls, including six sixes, as England chased a revised target of 197 with 77 balls remaining in Guwahati.

Reece Topley took 3-23 as Bangladesh made 188-9 from their 37 overs, with rain causing a three-hour delay during the middle of their innings.

England start their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl England started poorly with Topley and Sam Curran struggling with their length.

However, they recovered and England took regular wickets to leave Bangladesh 153-5 off 30 overs when the rain arrived.

England were brilliant after the resumption with David Willey (2-26) taking two wickets in two balls, plus Topley and Curran (1-23) also taking a wicket.

Jos Buttler used all nine of his main bowling options, with Mark Wood (1-9) and Adil Rashid (2-27) bowling for the first time since July and 8 September respectively because of injuries.

England lost Dawid Malan (four) early in their innings but rattled to 100-3 in 10 overs, with Jonny Bairstow, who received some treatment on a lower back injury, making 34 off 21 and Harry Brook 17 off 15.

Buttler added 30 and Liam Livingstone seven, before Moeen attacked the short ball and spinners to propel England towards a comfortable win.

He fell with them needing four to win, but Joe Root, who made a patient 26 off 40 as he looks to find form, and Chris Woakes saw them over the line.

"It was very valuable," Moeen told Sky Sports.

"We didn't have the first warm-up [because it was rained off against India] but it was important for the bowlers to bowl, us to spend time in the field and some batters to get time in the middle in these conditions. It is very valuable before the World Cup."

Monday's other warm-up saw New Zealand edge South Africa by seven runs in another rain-affected game in Thiruvananthapuram.

New Zealand posted 321-6, with Kane Williamson making 37 before retiring as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.

South Africa were 211-4 off 37 overs when the rain arrived, with opener Quinton de Kock 84 not out.

Tuesday's warm-up games see hosts India play the Netherlands, Australia face Pakistan and Afghanistan come up against Sri Lanka.