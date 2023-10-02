England batters Tammy Beaumont and Harry Brook have been named the Professional Cricketers' Association women's and men's players of the year.

In the Ashes Test against Australia in June, opener Beaumont, 32, became the first England women's player to score a double century.

She was then the first female centurion in The Hundred in August.

Brook, 24, scored 363 runs in the Ashes, before hitting the fastest century in the men's Hundred.

Thunder and Manchester Originals left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur won the women's young player of the year award, with Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew winning the men's award.

Beaumont, who also won the award in 2016, said: "I'm really pleased to win it, I was shocked just to be nominated with lots of players having really good individual summers in Nat [Sciver-Brunt], Georgia [Adams] and Bryony [Smith].

"I'm very grateful that my peers have voted for me and I think that's what makes the PCA Awards so special because it's voted for by your team-mates and opposition.

"Going forward I just want to be the best that I can and contribute to every team that I play in in a positive way."

Brook, who has become the first player to win awards in three successive seasons after getting the young player award in the past two years, said: "I wasn't expecting to win this award if I'm honest, the last 12 months have been a dream come true and this is a huge honour.

"To contribute to wins for my country has been fantastic and I want to continue doing that. I've had the experience of playing in different conditions with and against some of the best players in the world so to help win games of cricket for England has made it even sweeter."

Previous winners of the men's award include Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Chris Woakes in the past three years, with Nat Sciver-Brunt, Eve Jones and Sarah Glenn claiming the past three women's awards.

Gloucestershire spinner Tom Smith has been awarded an outstanding contribution award for securing critical health cover for all professional cricketers in England and Wales.

Stuart Broad and Katherine Sciver-Brunt have received special merit awards for their contributions to England and cricket, having both retired from playing this summer.

Umpires Michael Gough and Anna Harris also won awards.

List of winners

PCA women's player of the year - Tammy Beaumont

PCA men's player of the year - Harry Brook

PCA women's young player of the year - Mahika Gaur

PCA men's young player of the year - James Rew

Outstanding contribution award - Tom Smith

Recognition award - the England women's team

ECB special merit - Stuart Broad and Katherine Sciver-Brunt

PCA umpire of the year - men's game - Michael Gough

PCA umpire of the year - women's game - Anna Harris