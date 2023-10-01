Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Wright took 48 wickets at an average of 27.43 in Division Two of the County Championship this season

Seam bowler Chris Wright is in discussions to remain at Leicestershire after his planned more to Sussex was scrapped because of family reasons.

The 38-year-old signed for Sussex in June, but the move fell through just last week.

Leicestershire have now confirmed they are in contract discussions with him.

Harry Swindells, who said he was job hunting before helping Leicestershire win the One-Day Cup with an unbeaten century, is also in contract talks.

The 24-year-old and Sam Evans, 25, whose assured 60 was also instrumental in the final victory against Hampshire, could both extend their time at Grace Road after their heroics at Trent Bridge.

News of the contract discussions come as fast bowler Will Davis, seamer Ed Barnes, batters Nick Welch and Scott Steel and all-rounder Arron Lilley were released at the end of their deals.

Seamer Michael Finan's time with the Foxes has also ended, after mutually agreeing to end his contract a year early.