Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Lawrenson's 68 not out helped Jersey beat Belgium in the final

Jersey have reached the final stages of the European Cricket Championships after rivals Guernsey were knocked out.

The island sides met in a qualifying match in Spain, with Jersey winning by 38 runs after the sides had finished in the top two places in the group.

Guernsey went on to lose to Belgium by 43 runs in a second qualifying match to end their hopes in the tournament.

But Jersey - who won all their games - eased to an eight-wicket win over Belgium in the final to progress.

They will return to Spain next month to face defending champions the Netherlands, Group A winners Spain and the four other group winners in the final round.

Final victory for Jersey

Charles Perchard took four wickets in Jersey's two games on the final day

Jersey captain Charles Perchard was the pick of the island's bowlers in the final as he took 3-26, while Tony Britton got two wickets, as Jersey restricted Belgium to 105-9 in their 10 overs.

In reply Jersey needed just 6.4 overs to reach their target as they hit 111-2.

Josh Lawrenson hit five sixes and eight fours in a knock of 68 not out that came off 24 balls.

He and the impressive Asa Tribe (37 not out) put on an unbeaten stand of 102 after Charlie Brennan and Zak Tribe had both lost their wickets for ducks in the second and third balls of the game.

It is the first time Jersey have reached their final of the 10-over event, which sees national teams from around Europe compete.

Guernsey miss out on final

Ben Fitchet's 77 against Jersey included six sixes

Guernsey failed to join Jersey in the final as they struggled to match the run-rate set by Belgium in their qualifier game.

Belgium - who Guernsey had beaten by eight wickets in the pool stage - hit 167-3 in their 10 overs as captain Ali Raza hit 67 off 25 balls.

After an excellent first over in their reply where Guernsey hit 23 runs, Sarnian openers Zak Damarell and Ben Fitchet struggled to keep up.

Despite a 36-ball knock of 77 not out including six sixes from Fitchet and Damarell scoring 42 off 25 balls they could not replicate Belgium's hitting in the second half of the game, as they ended on 124-1.

Reds beat Greens - again

Charlie Brennan top-scored for Jersey in both of their games against Guernsey

With Jersey winning the round robin stage after victories in all four of their matches and Guernsey finishing second with three wins, the two island sides faced one another in a qualifying game early on Saturday with the winners going straight to the final.

It proved to be a second comfortable win over their rivals in as many days for Jersey as they triumphed by 38 runs.

Batting first Charlie Brennan hit 59 off 26 balls as he and Asa Tribe (34) made 66 for the first wicket.

Adam Martel took the wickets of both Asa and Zak Tribe in the sixth over, but Jersey recovered as Julius Sumerauer went on to score 34 not out while Lawrenson got 24 not out as the pair put on 47 runs in the final nine balls.

Guernsey could only muster 126-8 in reply as Fitchet hit five sixes in a 19-ball knock of 43, while Alex Bushell scored 31 and Martel 18 not out.

Britton was the pick of Jersey's bowlers, taking 3-11 in his two overs.