Nottinghamshire have announced that the Pavilion End at Trent Bridge will be renamed in honour of Stuart Broad.

The 37-year-old former bowler joined from Leicestershire in 2008 and played 43 times at Trent Bridge for Notts and England, taking 190 wickets.

Broad retired after the final Ashes Test at The Oval, his total of 604 wickets the sixth-highest in history.

"It's surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will bear my name," Broad said.

"As someone who is Nottingham born and bred, this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family."

Broad produced one of the most memorable spells in Ashes history at Trent Bridge, taking 8-15 on the first morning in 2015 from what will now be known as the Stuart Broad End.

It comes six years after Lancashire renamed the Emirates Old Trafford Pavilion End after James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket taker and so often Board's partner in crime on the Test stage.

Nottinghamshire chairman Andy Hunt added: "Stuart has been the perfect ambassador for Nottinghamshire - not just through his deeds with the ball, but also through his unstinting commitment for his county and his continued championing of Trent Bridge on the world stage.

"It feels only fitting that the end of his home ground where he recorded some of his greatest achievements will now serve as a permanent honour to his cricketing career."