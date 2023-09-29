Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has signed a one-year contract extension to stay at Sussex until the end of 2024.

Injury and England commitments limited Robinson to just three County Championship appearances for Sussex this summer, taking 20 wickets.

He has extended his stay with the club that helped resurrect his career after being sacked by Yorkshire in 2014. external-link

"I hope we can keep growing as a team and pushing in the right direction," Robinson told the Sussex website. external-link

"With the right talent and right people in time I believe we can get Sussex back to where they belong."

Robinson suffered a shoulder injury in April but recovered to play the first three Ashes Tests, taking 10 wickets at an average of 28, before suffering back spasms.

He was unable to try to help Sussex to County Championship promotion, with a 12-point penalty before the penultimate round effectively ending their challenge.

But he retains an outstanding first-class record with 396 wickets at an average of 20.75.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace, who announced on Monday that Robinson was set to agree a new deal, said: "I am very pleased Ollie is continuing his career here.

"His season has been a bit stop-start, but in the games he has played, he has really performed for us."