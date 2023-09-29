Last updated on .From the section Counties

Luis Reece has scored a remarkable 590 Championship runs for twice out for Derbyshire against Glamorgan in 2023

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Derbyshire 450-8 dec: Reece 139, Guest 96 & 234-2 dec: Reece 119*, Came 57; Carlson 2-55 Glamorgan 301-5 dec: Ingram 82; Thomson 4-97 & 134-6 Byrom 32; Chappell 2-19, Thomson 2-33 Glamorgan (8 pts) drew with Derbyshire (9 pts) Match scorecard

A series of records for Derbyshire opening batter Luis Reece was the final day highlight as Glamorgan held out for a draw in Cardiff.

The home side battled grimly to 134-6 after turning down a demanding chase of 384 in 70 overs.

Spinner Alex Thomson posed their main threat with 2-33 in 26 overs.

Earlier, Reece hit his fourth century of the season against Glamorgan to pass 1,000 runs, making his seventh successive score of 50-plus.

Glamorgan finish fifth in Division Two after recording 12 draws to go with their win and loss against promoted Worcestershire, while winless Derbyshire are sixth.

Reece's runs marked the first time any county player had scored four centuries against the same opposition in a summer. He also joined an elite list of players to have achieved seven successive fifties on two occasions - including the likes of Don Bradman, Dilip Vengsarkar, Len Hutton, Walter Hammond and CB Fry,

Derbyshire's openers continued their dominance over Glamorgan with a stand of 132 before Harry Came was bowled for 57 by Kiran Carlson, who then had Brooke Guest caught for seven.

Leus du Plooy was on 38 not out and Reece 119, with Glamorgan's fielders clearly unhappy they had gone on so long, when Du Plooy called a halt in his final game before moving to Middlesex.

It was soon evident the home side were unwilling to chase 5.48 runs per over, but they suffered regular wobbles despite the batters being in control for most of the match.

Zain Ul Hassan was leg-before to Alex Thomson for 19, Eddie Byrom looked well set on 32 before he played down the wrong line to Zak Chappell, and Thomson also won an lbw shout against Carlson on four.

Derbyshire were still in the game with Glamorgan 74-3 at tea, and their hopes remained alive as they chipped away at regular intervals.

Zak Chappell induced Colin Ingram to slash to gully, Matt Lamb claiming a smart catch, after an atypical innings of 18 off 71 balls.

With Derbyshire changing their bowling frequently, Pat Brown had Billy Root squared up and lbw for 14, while Sam Conners won a similar verdict against Dan Douthwaite on 13 as he was tempted into a pull.

That brought Chris Cooke and Andy Gorvin together with 10 overs left as the shadows lengthened, but Cooke soaked up 82 balls in reaching 25 not out and Gorvin held on alongside him as Derbyshire gave up with one over remaining.