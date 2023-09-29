Close menu

County Championship: Warwickshire-Somerset game abandoned after overnight rain at Edgbaston

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Edgbaston drying out in the glorious September sunshine
The draw leaves Warwickshire with a record of three home Championship games in seven games this season
LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four)
Somerset 215: Wagner 72, Davey 46; Rushworth 5-47 & 90-2: Dickson 36*, Umeed 20*; Barnard 2-27
Warwickshire 273: Barnard 73, Davies 44, Rhodes 42; Davey 3-62, Wagner 3-67
Warwickshire (9 pts) drew with Somerset (3 pts)
Match scorecard

The longest-ever domestic English county cricket season came to an unexpectedly abrupt conclusion in Birmingham as Warwickshire and Somerset were forced to settle for a final-day draw.

Heavy overnight rain rendered any play impossible as both sides had to accept a last-day wash-out.

Although the weather was glorious in Birmingham, too much overnight rain had seeped on to an area of the outfield close to the main square.

After taking an early lunch at noon, umpires Paul Pollard and Ian Blackwell re-inspected, then took the reluctant early decision to terminate the contest.

But, in any case, there was little chance of forcing a positive result on a slow pitch.

Warwickshire, already guaranteed to finished fourth, take nine points from the game to end 13 points adrift of third-placed Hampshire.

Somerset, who take three points, cannot catch fifth-placed Lancashire - and earn some prize money.

They will now finish sixth, unless Nottinghamshire beat Middlesex.

Warwickshire coach Mark Robinson:

"It is very frustrating. Sometimes it just doesn't look right. We have had three days of play in grey, heavy, overcast clouds and then we have got bright sunshine and we are not able to get out there.

"It wasn't for the want of trying. Gary Barwell, our groundsman, was in at the ground at six o'clock this morning doing everything he could to get the game on.

"We were willing - we have had a mantra all year to try and be as aggressive and positive as possible, and to try to chase and seek a win as much as we can, and that was around all our conversations this morning.

"But the umpires saw the conditions as not fit and there is nothing else we can do."

Somerset captain Tom Abell:

Obviously it is an anti-climax and not how any of us would want to finish the season, but there are areas over the far side of the square that are like a bog.

"It is a lovely day and the temptation was to try and get some cricket this afternoon but we were all in agreement that it was unfit and probably unsafe.

"We had lengthy discussions because we wanted to try and get some play, but ultimately the reality is that the field was unfit and very boggy in certain areas.

"It is obviously not ideal and I know there is frustration among the spectators but the ground has been taken a lot of rain over the last three weeks and there was a lot of overnight rain so it is a safety issue."

  • Comment posted by Slangking, today at 14:14

    I guess the temptation of finishing early on Friday decided things

  • Comment posted by Dari, today at 14:06

    Sad as it is to see to play today thank goodness this result has zero impact on who won the Championship & who will be relegated.
    How can it be that a test ground can see no play owing to water when every other team is playing??

  • Comment posted by TheBear, today at 14:06

    If Warwickshire had finished 3rd I would have had a return on my each way pre-season wager. As it is I have lost a fiver. I blame Thatcher.

  • Comment posted by Geoff, today at 14:04

    Why only 3 points for Somerstown in todays draw ?

    • Reply posted by Kudamm62, today at 14:27

      Kudamm62 replied:
      I wondered the same!

  • Comment posted by dgj, today at 13:59

    Surely Somerset get the points (5) for a draw too?
    That maes 8 points.
    Misreporting two days running.
    (After yesterday's on Kent-Middlesex relegation race).

    • Reply posted by Somergas, today at 14:16

      Somergas replied:
      Yes, you would expect reporters to know the rules and how points are allocated.

  • Comment posted by 4thommo, today at 13:59

    Ridiculous from the BBC as usual🤷
    They can't even get the amount of points Somerset earn correct 🤦

  • Comment posted by TheBaggieMan, today at 13:45

    To finish 4th in the Div 1 table is a good achievement so we must wemember that we mustn’t gwumble!

  • Comment posted by JHT, today at 13:45

    Warwickshire 1 batting point, 3 bowling points, 5 for the draw = 9. Somerset 3 bowling points, 5 for the draw = 8.

  • Comment posted by JHT, today at 13:39

    Why have Somerset only got 3 points from a draw? Should it be 8?

    • Reply posted by TheBaggieMan, today at 13:49

      TheBaggieMan replied:
      No it should be what was - 3, so you mustn’t gwumble and just look forward to next season !

