Tom Bailey hit 78 to raise his career-best score for the third time this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four) Lancashire 327: Bohannon 113, Hurst 76*; Nijjar 3-70 & 390-8 dec: Wells 117, Bailey 78, Jennings 74, Bohannon 68*; Leaning 3-67, Nijjar 3-97 Kent 494: Denly 136, Compton 95; Balderson 4-69 Kent (12 pts) draw with Lancashire (9 pts) Match scorecard

Lancashire batted out the day at Canterbury to complete their County Championship season with a draw against Kent.

But relegation-battling Kent must wait to see if that is enough to keep them up, as they await the outcome of rivals Middlesex's result in Nottingham.

While Luke Wells led the way for Lancashire by completing the 24th first-class century of his career, the Red Rose also had three half-centurions.

In Glen Chapple's final game as head coach, skipper Keaton Jennings finished on 74 and Josh Bohannon made an unbeaten 68, but fast bowler Tom Bailey again stole the show.

The Lancs tail-ender hit 78 to raise his career-best score for the third time this season.

He began the season on 68 - against Northants at Old Trafford in 2019 - then got 75 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in July. Then he made 77, again against Northants, at the start of September.

Lancashire finish fifth in the final table but, if Notts are bowled out at Trent Bridge, Kent will finish ninth, instead of eighth, and be relegated from Division One.