County Championship: Middlesex relegated after dramatic defeat by Notts

Brett Hutton's final scalp of the season took him to 62, edging him ahead of Simon Harmer as the County Championship's top wicket taker
LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four)
Middlesex 366: Higgins 137, Eskinazi 58, Yadav 56; Hutton 5-94 & 224-6 dec: Robson 105*, De Caires 49; Hutton 2-38
Nottinghamshire 384: Slater 140, Clarke 70, Montgomery 52; De Caires 3-56 & 210-8: Slater 49; Robson 4-46
Nottinghamshire (22 pts) beat Middlesex (6 pts) by two wickets
Middlesex's desperate bid for a dramatic final-day victory just fell short at Trent Bridge as they lost narrowly to Nottinghamshire by two wickets to be relegated back to Division Two of the County Championship.

After just one season back in the top flight, Middlesex knew they had to better rivals Kent's points total from their final game against Lancashire to stay up.

Kent were forced to settle for a draw with Lancashire, to give Middlesex an outside chance if they could force victory.

There were tense scenes in Nottingham and Canterbury when Notts lost their eighth wicket with five runs still needed, but they just about kept their heads to get over the line and send Middlesex down, while Kent survived.

There had looked to be only one outcome when Middlesex skipper Toby Roland-Jones set Notts a target of just 207 in a generous 58 overs.

But on a dry, turning pitch on a beautifully sunny last afternoon of the season, the Middlesex spinners made a real fight of it.

Frontline spinners Jayant Yadav (2-68) and Josh de Caires (1-24) were upstaged, however, by former England opener and occasional leg-spinner Sam Robson, who followed up his earlier century to finish with a career-best 4-46.

The visitors gave the hosts a real scare as they slipped to 157-7 before Matt Montgomery (34 not out) held the tail together to drag Notts across the line.

Brett Hutton, who had earlier edging ahead of Simon Harmer on 62 scalps to finish as the County Championship's top wicket taker, weighed in with a quickfire 17, before holing out attempting to hit a second six.

But, fittingly, it was Notts number 10 Jake Ball - in the former England paceman's final appearance - who swept Robson for the winning boundary.

Middlesex players celebrate Notts opener Ben Slater's wicket at Trent Bridge
Middlesex's bowlers picked up 39 points out of a possible 42 in 14 matches

Earlier, as Nottinghamshire set fields that allowed Middlesex to set the game up, Robson hit a 109-ball unbeaten 105 - his third of the paltry total of four red-ball hundreds that his side have managed this season.

This is Middlesex's third relegation since two-division cricket began in 2000, having also gone down in 2006 and 2017.

And, although they managed one more win than Kent over the course of the season, they paid the price for some poor batting displays.

Their bowling attack plundered 39 bowling points, just two less than champions Surrey who, along with Warwickshire, racked up a near maximum 41 points out of a possible 42.

But Middlesex managed just five batting points in 14 games, their only other centurion aside from Robson having been Ryan Higgins in the first innings of this match.

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 19:02

    Hopefully the ECB will now favour Durham over Middlesex as a test venue, watto Jeeves.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 19:01

    Bring back Mike Brearley. It worked for England in 1981

  • Comment posted by David W, today at 19:01

    The finish to the CC this season has been a great advertisement for county cricket. The CC so often produces a thrilling last day. I was lucky enough to witness Notts' heroic near miss in 1984 and Lancashire's in 2007. This kind of sustained tension cannot be reproduced by one day cricket, no matter how exciting.

  • Comment posted by starmers open borders, today at 18:57

    Middx relegated? Strauss must have lost his magic touch.

  • Comment posted by Emptyhad Seat Counter, today at 18:51

    Another poor pitch for a match.

    About time the ECB started hanging out to fry these counties who produce sub standard wickets.

    • Reply posted by F S Jackson, today at 19:01

      F S Jackson replied:
      1200 runs, 34 wickets. 2 wickets left and in the last three overs. Sounds about spot on for me.

  • Comment posted by trickytim, today at 18:48

    Notts did their best to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
    Unprofessional shot selection from the likes of Moores(not for the first time this season) and James,Hameed not a lot better.
    Thankfully,Montgomery and Hutton showed the necessary sensible approach to drag them over the line.

  • Comment posted by greyfox, today at 18:45

    Typically how many Championship games do Middlesex play at Lords ?

  • Comment posted by PeterW, today at 18:45

    Thank you, Nottinghamshire, thank you
    The Home of Cricket, indeed

  • Comment posted by sheptonmal, today at 18:42

    Notts "just about kept their heads ?" Was this reporter watching the same match as me?

  • Comment posted by jkcphm, today at 18:41

    As a Middlesex fan I’m sad to say I’m glad they were relegated. This is the worst Middlesex side of all time. When I was young when the likes of Gatting Haynes Emburey Edmunds & Cowans were in the side they were a great side. You’d think the side at the home of cricket would be better.

    • Reply posted by The Duck of Devonshire, today at 18:57

      The Duck of Devonshire replied:
      Your batting will improve next season though.
      So Leus is coming back to Derby. His avowed reasons for changing are cast into a modicum of doubt.

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 18:39

    Moores, James and Hameed could be out. Poor season for all 3

    • Reply posted by APBLin, today at 18:55

      APBLin replied:
      Quite frankly , none will. They all have contracts until at least the end of the 2024 season,

  • Comment posted by UTC, today at 18:37

    SUPER KENT

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 18:37

    As a Somerset supporter 😎😎😎😎😎

  • Comment posted by Anton Bardovitch, today at 18:36

    Come on Kent! You deserve to stay in Div 1

    Don't listen to the idiots who say otherwise, they're wrong

  • Comment posted by Steveout, today at 18:30

    Feel for Middlesex as that was an all in gutsy attempt to win, that so nearly came off. Would not grudge them staying up and us going down if they’d won. Kent once again lost their way from a strong position, as has happened so many times this year. They stay up but a lot of problems need to be solved if they hope to be competitive in 2024.

    • Reply posted by David Ayres, today at 19:03

      David Ayres replied:
      Middlesex batting is terrible. They've only themselves to blame.

  • Comment posted by Mikey, today at 18:25

    What a thrilling end to the county season yet again. This is why county cricket is the best, so much better than the useless Hundred. As for Middlesex where has that performance been all season, why leave it until the last game. Lucky, lucky Kent need a massive overhaul, starting with Walker and his useless coaches.

    • Reply posted by Neilinabbey, today at 18:29

      Neilinabbey replied:
      Not so much lucky as better than Middlesex.

  • Comment posted by God, today at 18:24

    That Malan was a good signing.

    • Reply posted by saint dave, today at 18:26

      saint dave replied:
      Same as David Willey for Northants

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 18:20

    Middlesex gave a good shot of bowling Notts out but just failed. I enjoyed the game. On tuesday morning in was dark and damp, i thought this is going to be washout but the weather picked up, Well done both teams for a exciting finish

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 18:19

    Delighted with this outcome as a Somerset supporter. Middlesex's 2016 stitch up of the title in conjunction with Yorkshire has not been forgotten in the West Country.

    • Reply posted by sm, today at 18:24

      sm replied:
      Get over it, Somerset would have done exactly the same in the circumstances.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:17

    Yes, brilliant drama from much maligned county cricket and huge credit to Middx for fighting to the end particularly Robson . But over the season deserved to go down and must get a more inspirational coach and captain to come up again.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:42

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Yah amazing. The richest side led from day 1, and barely bothered to turn up for the last 2 matches.

