Hampshire took less than half an hour to claim the last four Surrey wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four) Hampshire 219: Brown 78; Lawes 5-27 & 172: Vince 56; Jacks 5-87 Surrey 207: Sudharsan 73; Dawson 5-44 & 132: Sudharsan 40; Dawson 4-53 Hampshire (19 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by 52 runs Match scorecard

Hampshire became just the second team to beat Surrey in the County Championship this season as they finished off the newly crowned champions in rapid time at Southampton.

Just a day after sealing their 21st county title triumph, Surrey began needing 73 more runs for a ninth victory of the season.

But, instead, they lost their last four men for just 20 runs as Hants matched their summer's haul of eight Championship wins to secure third place for the second year in a row.

Only Lancashire had previously beaten Surrey in red-ball cricket this season, having also been the only team to beat them in 2022.

But England spinner Liam Dawson, who extended his season's best haul to 49, and Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas, who ended the campaign with 53 scalps, got the job done inside half an hour, taking two wickets each.

Surrey had made it clear throughout the match that they had the intention to finish their triumphant season off with a victory. But all they had to show in the end was being presented with the Division One trophy by England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson.

It took just five balls for the first Surrey wicket to fall when Jordan Clark advanced down the wicket to Abbas and prodded to Hants skipper James Vince at first slip.

Jamie Overton came out and played a straight drive and then a powerful sweep shot, but then produced an agricultural swing which allowed him to be stumped by Ben Brown off Dawson.

It was the first of three wickets to fall in 12 balls.

The Abbas and Vince combination struck again when Kemar Roach departed second ball after his wild swing flew to first slip.

First-innings half-centurion Sai Sudharsan batted sensibly until Dan Worrall arrived and hacked at one, at which point his stylish 40 turned more towards aggression.

The Indian then took on Dawson but only managed to top edge to Vince, who took his third catch of the final morning of the season.

