David Payne: Bowler signs new three-year contract with Gloucestershire

Cricket

David Payne bowls for Gloucestershire during the Vitality Blast this summer
Payne has spent the last 14 years at Gloucestershire having started in their academy

Pace bowler David Payne has signed a new three-year contract to stay with Gloucestershire until the end of 2026.

The 32-year-old's deal will see him play only white-ball cricket from 2024.

Payne, who came through the club's academy, is to focus on the limited-overs format to "manage his load in the interest of career longevity".

"I've found red-ball loads and the impact the format has on my body very challenging over the past two seasons," Payne said.external-link

"I am still leaving myself available to play red-ball cricket at some point in the future in the hope I can get my body to a place that can cope with the strain red-ball cricket has on the body."

Payne signed his first professional deal with Gloucestershire in 2009 and is the club's longest-serving player.

In his 14-year career has made 307 appearances across all formats of the game, taking 601 wickets.

In T20 cricket he is the club's leading wicket taker with 160.

