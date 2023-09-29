David Payne: Bowler signs new three-year contract with Gloucestershire
Pace bowler David Payne has signed a new three-year contract to stay with Gloucestershire until the end of 2026.
The 32-year-old's deal will see him play only white-ball cricket from 2024.
Payne, who came through the club's academy, is to focus on the limited-overs format to "manage his load in the interest of career longevity".
"I've found red-ball loads and the impact the format has on my body very challenging over the past two seasons," Payne said.
"I am still leaving myself available to play red-ball cricket at some point in the future in the hope I can get my body to a place that can cope with the strain red-ball cricket has on the body."
Payne signed his first professional deal with Gloucestershire in 2009 and is the club's longest-serving player.
In his 14-year career has made 307 appearances across all formats of the game, taking 601 wickets.
In T20 cricket he is the club's leading wicket taker with 160.