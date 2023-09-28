Glen Chapple lifts the County Championship trophy as Lancashire captain in 2011

Glen Chapple is to leave Lancashire after 31 years' service to the club.

The Red Rose county's head coach is to quit Old Trafford at the end of this season after seven years in the post.

Prior to that Chapple played for Lancashire for 25 years, captaining them to the County Championship in 2011.

As head coach he led the county to three second-place finishes in the County Championship and three Vitality Blast finals days.

Director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said: "Glen has been an incredible servant to Lancashire cricket over the past 30 years - as a player, captain and most recently as head coach - and on behalf of the club, I'd like to thank him for everything he's achieved.

"He will go down as a legend of the club from what he achieved during his playing career and has overseen a sustained period of success over the last seven years as head coach.

"Glen's shown a relentless commitment and passion to the Red Rose during his time as head coach and we wish him every success in the next steps of his career."

Chapple, who also won one England one-day cap in his playing career, said: "I am immensely proud of what we have achieved at Lancashire over the years and I would like to thank all the players, staff and members and supporters for the support I've received - both as a player and as a coach - during my career at Emirates Old Trafford.

"I feel that now is the right time in my career to explore and pursue other coaching opportunities and I wish the club all the best for the future."