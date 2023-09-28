Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Thomas has graduated from Somerset's academy to a professional contract

Somerset all-rounder Josh Thomas has signed his first professional deal to stay with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 18-year-old has been part of the club's academy and made his first-class debut in the 2022 One-Day Cup, making four appearances.

He played five games in this year's edition, taking 3-40 against Durham.

A left-arm spinner and middle-order batter, Thomas has also represented England at under-19 level.