Mo Bobat (right) with England Test coach Brendon McCullum

Performance director Mo Bobat is leaving England to join Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bobat, an important ally of managing director Rob Key, oversees the pathway from age-group to senior men's teams and plays a role in selection.

England have won World Cups in both limited-overs formats during his time as performance director.

Former England coach Andy Flower has taken over as coach of RCB.

Bobat, who worked with Flower during his time with England, will take up the new post early next year.

"While I am delighted that Mo has been given an unbelievable opportunity, it marks the end of probably the most enjoyable partnership of any career I have had," said Key.

"When I first arrived at the ECB 18 months ago, Mo was the guiding hand that allowed me to get my feet under the table and to get on with my role. I have absolutely no doubt I would have drowned without his support and expertise.

"His 12 years at the ECB should be an inspiration for many and shows what can be achieved if you never give up and keep believing in yourself.

"All anyone ever wants is to have an impact in whatever they do, and Mo can look back and see that he's not only impacted English cricket but impacted England cricketers. I wish him all the best."