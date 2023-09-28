Close menu

County Championship: Surrey secure title for second successive year

Surrey have won the County Championship for a second successive season.

Having gone into this week's final round of matches leading second-placed Essex by 20 points, Surrey knew they could get the job done with five points from their game with Hampshire.

They only managed three bowling bonus points - but their 21st title triumph was secured as Essex failed to pick up any batting points from their game with Northamptonshire.

Essex were bowled out for 211 at home by Northants, Tom Taylor taking the wicket of Jamie Porter that confirmed Surrey as champions shortly before lunch on day three.

They become the first side to retain the county title since Yorkshire, who won back to back in 2014 and 2015.

Yorkshire remain the side with the most county titles (33) since the competition began in 1890, but Surrey's 21 titles - including the joint title victory with Lancashire in 1950 - puts them a comfortable second.

Excepting the Covid-hit seasons of 2020 and 2021, it is also effectively Surrey's third Championship title win out of the last four, having also won it in 2018.

And, having also won it back in 2002, it gives them their fifth title triumph since two-division cricket began in 2000, taking them further clear of Sussex, Yorkshire and Durham - who have three each.

'Surrey should be proud of their efforts'

Mark Church, BBC Radio London's Surrey commentator

Surrey's success has been built around a solid squad, a pace attack that compliments each other and can take 20 wickets and a batting line-up that goes all the way to number 11.

They have played some fantastic cricket this season. Seven of their eight victories have come when they have had to bat last and chase down a total.

Three Championship titles since 2018 is a fine achievement and back-to-back wins is special.

They thoroughly deserve the Championship this season and should be extremely proud of their efforts.

  • Comment posted by Short Leg, today at 12:37

    Essex fan here. Congrats Surrey. Essex missed an opportunity in the end but, to be fair, you've been the best and most consistent this season. It's a shame the County Championship is always given a back seat but it's still the best form of cricket. Must keep banging the drum!

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 12:42

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      I agree about pushing County cricket but they need to some how get more fans going there are very few if any sell outs
      Not sure how it can be done but hope it is

  • Comment posted by Nottsfan, today at 12:44

    Congratulations Surrey. The best team / squad. Clearly they have the financial clout, but they do produce many of their own and certainly aid the England cause - ultimately the role of every county team. Pleased for Alec Stewart too. a proper cricket person. Lives the game and conducts himself in a proper manner.

    • Reply posted by HENPEN, today at 13:03

      HENPEN replied:
      Should be Sir Alec Stewart for what he has done for cricket for England and Surrey

  • Comment posted by Madgooner, today at 12:51

    Congrats Surrey but like others on here so frustrating that the premier competition is being played so late in the season.

    • Reply posted by Sally the Salamander, today at 13:09

      Sally the Salamander replied:
      The Premier competition is played in India every spring. Keep up!

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, today at 12:48

    Sadly, the fact that this competition has been reduced to a few weeks in April/May and at the end of the season ( Its nearly October for goodness sake ) means its a mere footnote and has been devalued. Still...as long as we have thrashball for the ADHD generation its all good eh?

    • Reply posted by PleaseIndicateAtRoundabouts, today at 13:06

      PleaseIndicateAtRoundabouts replied:
      Oh Sydney, and all those clinging on to the same old same old. County cricket is great. But nowhere near enough of us attend matches. Limited over cricket brings in the punters. And, if you can somehiw bear to admit it, it is actually very entertaining. Just face up to it. And try and leave your wishful thinking aside. The bills have to be paid. Cheers.

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 13:09

    A nod is due to the Clubs in Surrey and their junior programmes that feed in to an excellent structure produces many fine players, many of whom now play for Surrey, and other counties, and Country.

    Those moaning that Surrey 'bought' the title should consider how many of the squad are home grown.

    • Reply posted by Olly P, today at 13:31

      Olly P replied:
      3 of the current playing 11 which isn’t great!

  • Comment posted by Gus the cat, today at 12:56

    Well done Surrey. Just a shame this wasn't concluded a little earlier in September. Priorities elsewhere I guess for the ECB. £ mostly.

    • Reply posted by markie, today at 13:27

      markie replied:
      Mostly virtue signaling. Financially they have no idea.

  • Comment posted by bangers, today at 12:33

    deserved

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 12:41

    Also an Essex fan well done Surrey missed our chance
    Well deserved champions

  • Comment posted by Bunter, today at 12:44

    Superb attack. Dan Worrall can be unplayable in the
    right conditions.

    • Reply posted by Farnz, today at 13:11

      Farnz replied:
      And gratitude to Sean Abbott for his contribution with both bat and ball in the earlier rounds.

      Surrey needs to 'find' a spinner for a balanced attack. Cameron Steel can be effective on a helpful track but what's happened to Virdi I wonder?

  • Comment posted by Jonny B Higgins, today at 12:52

    "They only managed three bowling points". So maximum bowling points then. Who writes this stuff?

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 12:57

      Andy replied:
      No batting points though

  • Comment posted by jp, today at 12:33

    Congratulations Surrey.

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 13:22

    A worthy winner. Im a Surrey fan so very pleased. However, Lancashire were unlucky with the weather. The fact that most matches take place outside the summer devalues the world's most competitive first class competition. Too much obsession in the ECB on the ridiculous 100

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 12:33

    Essex aren't at home.

  • Comment posted by YouCrazyDiamonds, today at 13:17

    Congratulations Surrey County Cricket Club. They’ve done it again then. It always amazes me that this competition ever comes to a conclusion thanks to the ‘bish bash and bosh’ of those baseball style shock horror events.
    Poor ol’ County Club Cricket, elbowed this way and that, told it’s the death of cricket, and still it keeps going - despite the money men arguing otherwise.
    Sigh.

    • Reply posted by PleaseIndicateAtRoundabouts, today at 13:21

      PleaseIndicateAtRoundabouts replied:
      How many county games have you attended this year?

  • Comment posted by Nige, today at 13:07

    just a shame Northants only started playing good cricket in September

    • Reply posted by spanners, today at 13:37

      spanners replied:
      They should have beaten Surrey last week if it wasn't for the weather.

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 12:49

    Sadly as County Cricket isn’t awash with money we can’t compare the exploits of Surrey with Man City. However, the trend is the same, the poorer counties can’t afford to hang onto their best players, and the ECB only pick the England team from a few counties, so in the end we are getting the same outcome. Kudos to Essex to taking it to the final round of matches.

    • Reply posted by Siobhanclaire92, today at 12:57

      Siobhanclaire92 replied:
      Do you ever get bored of writing the same drivel every week?

  • Comment posted by Rockin_Rog, today at 12:59

    I don't feel that Surrey were that dominant this season. But the 500 chase really made the difference.

    And so did the Essex declaration in the last round.

    • Reply posted by David Ingall, today at 13:03

      David Ingall replied:
      That was a necessary declaration as they needed the win.

  • Comment posted by Centuryclub, today at 12:49

    A great achievement although Lancashire had dreadful fortune with the weather. Essex & Surrey appear to be the only teams capable of winning CC1 but if Hampshire's batting was more robust, then they could have made it a three horse race.

    • Reply posted by Wedgie Woo, today at 13:01

      Wedgie Woo replied:
      Warwickshire would disagree

  • Comment posted by Frigid Stars, today at 12:59

    Major: "Surrey won, Fawlty"

    Fawlty: "Did it?"

    • Reply posted by Just Facts, today at 13:05

      Just Facts replied:
      Outstanding!!!

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 12:42

    Alec Stewart will be sitting on his cloud upstairs smiling at this one.

    • Reply posted by Tufty, today at 12:56

      Tufty replied:
      Need to make it clear Alec Stewart is upstairs in his office and not upstairs, as in 'not of this world' !

