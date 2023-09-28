Last updated on .From the section Counties

Surrey players celebrated on the pitch in Southampton as news of their title win filtered through

Surrey have won the County Championship for a second successive season.

Having gone into this week's final round of matches leading second-placed Essex by 20 points, Surrey knew they could get the job done with five points from their game with Hampshire.

They only managed three bowling bonus points - but their 21st title triumph was secured as Essex failed to pick up any batting points from their game with Northamptonshire.

Essex were bowled out for 211 at home by Northants, Tom Taylor taking the wicket of Jamie Porter that confirmed Surrey as champions shortly before lunch on day three.

They become the first side to retain the county title since Yorkshire, who won back to back in 2014 and 2015.

Yorkshire remain the side with the most county titles (33) since the competition began in 1890, but Surrey's 21 titles - including the joint title victory with Lancashire in 1950 - puts them a comfortable second.

Excepting the Covid-hit seasons of 2020 and 2021, it is also effectively Surrey's third Championship title win out of the last four, having also won it in 2018.

And, having also won it back in 2002, it gives them their fifth title triumph since two-division cricket began in 2000, taking them further clear of Sussex, Yorkshire and Durham - who have three each.

'Surrey should be proud of their efforts'

Mark Church, BBC Radio London's Surrey commentator

Surrey's success has been built around a solid squad, a pace attack that compliments each other and can take 20 wickets and a batting line-up that goes all the way to number 11.

They have played some fantastic cricket this season. Seven of their eight victories have come when they have had to bat last and chase down a total.

Three Championship titles since 2018 is a fine achievement and back-to-back wins is special.

They thoroughly deserve the Championship this season and should be extremely proud of their efforts.