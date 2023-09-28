Simon Kerrigan's only appearance for England came in 2013

Northamptonshire spin bowler Simon Kerrigan has retired from professional cricket.

The 34-year-old took 423 wickets from 194 appearances across all formats during his career, which started with Lancashire in 2010.

Kerrigan, who earned one Test cap for England, made his final appearance in the County Championship defeat by Warwickshire earlier in September.

"It feels like the right time for me to move on," Kerrigan said.

"I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in my development and career from friends, family, coaches and players."

"I've been lucky enough to have played with and against some of the greats of the game - and even got a few of them out - if you said that would happen when I was a 15-year-old left-arm seamer barely making it in the second team for my club side Fulwood and Broughton I wouldn't have believed you."

Kerrigan first had a loan spell at Northamptonshire in 2017, then was released by Lancashire a year later before dropping down to play National Counties cricket with Shropshire.

He then restarted his first-class career at Northamptonshire in 2020.

"I would like to thank all the players and staff for my time at Northamptonshire, especially [former head coach] David Ripley for allowing me the opportunity to get back into the professional game and also [head coach] John Sadler for showing faith in me and giving me a long term contract," Kerrigan told the club website external-link .

"The goal when I signed with David Ripley was to strive for the fairytale ending to the second part of my career, disappointingly though over the last couple of seasons that dream has moved further and further out of reach.

"I'm proud throughout my career to have given 100% and fought back from each setback along the way."