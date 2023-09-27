Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Lancashire all-rounder Andrew Flintoff captained England between 2006 and 2007

Andrew Flintoff is certain to be involved in England's coaching set-up again, says limited-overs head coach Matthew Mott.

Former England skipper Flintoff, 45, joined Mott's white-ball coaching staff on an informal basis for part of this summer's international commitments.

Flintoff was injured in an accident filming TV show Top Gear last year.

"He's definitely going to join us again in future, we've loved having him around," Mott said.

Flintoff initially worked with England's players during a four-match one-day international series against New Zealand at the start of September, when he was pictured for the first time since he was injured in an accident at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

That stint was extended to include three ODIs against Ireland, which ended on Tuesday when the final match in Bristol was abandoned because of the weather.

Flintoff will not be part of England's coaching staff for the World Cup in India during October and November and it is not certain when he will next link up with the squad.

When asked if Flintoff could potentially be involved in England's bilateral ODI and T20 series against West Indies in December Mott said he was "not sure".

Mott emphasised the positive impact Flintoff has made on England's players since becoming involved with the coaching setup.

"He [Flintoff] is revered, he's got an aura about him, he's very special," Mott added.

"What he's gone through recently, the humility he's displayed and the life experiences he can share have been immense.

"Even the seasoned Test veterans, they grew up idolising him and to see him in the flesh offering so much has been very special.

"He's keen to do the under-19s, pathway [and is] an incredible asset to have around. He's loved it - he's certainly got plenty of banter in in the last week or so and long may that continue."

Following the accident on 13 December, Flintoff received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

In March, the BBC apologised to Flintoff for his injuries and said it would continue to support him during his recovery.

Flintoff retired from cricket in 2009 having played 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England.

He played a key role in England's Ashes successes of 2005 and 2009, and was captain between 2006 and 2007.

Flintoff moved into TV presenting after retiring and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Archer could have World Cup role

Jofra Archer bowled in the nets at The Oval before England's ODI with New Zealand on 15 September

Mott also expanded on Jofra Archer's inclusion as a travelling reserve in England's World Cup squad, and indicated he could be fit enough to feature towards the end of the tournament if a bowler gets injured.

Archer, who bowled the super over in the 2019 final, was not included in England's 15-man squad as he continues his recovery from injury, but will travel to India to continue his rehabilitation.

The 28-year-old Sussex fast bowler missed the entire home summer with a stress fracture in his right elbow, but has trained with England's white-ball squad this month.

"Jofra is not fit to play until the latter stages of the tournament so a lot of where he's coming from is to get some intensive work with our medical staff," Mott explained.

"We have been very big on not rushing him back and that message has been clear to him.

"He understands, he's desperate to play but he's also realistic that if this thing happens again it could have serious ramifications.

"We'll take him over there, work with him and if something happens at the back end, he's someone who could come in."

Mott also said leg-spinner Adil Rashid and fast bowler Mark Wood are both "fine" and are being carefully managed before the tournament, with neither player having featured recently.