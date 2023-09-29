Surrey were on the pitch against Hampshire when they found out they had retained their title, as a result of Essex failing to reach 400 in their first innings

The domestic cricket season is almost finished - and with Surrey crowned champions, the time has come to reveal who made your County Championship team of 2023.

More than 25,700 teams have been selected by users of the BBC Sport website and app over the past week - and we can reveal which 11 players were most selected.

Nine different counties are represented, but only one member of Surrey's title-winning side made the list, while three of the players have plied their trade in Division Two.

Here is the team of the season, as chosen by BBC Sport users.

Player statistics correct as of Thursday, 28 September, before the final day of the season.

Alex Lees (Durham) - selected by 87% of users who voted

1,347 runs, average 70.89, five centuries

Durham opener Alex Lees was the most picked player in this year's county team of the season

Promotion to Division One might just mean a tad more to the Durham opener, but Alex Lees will surely be proud to know he was by far the most popular pick this year.

The 30-year-old - who won the last of his 10 England caps in September 2022 - is the leading run-scorer in the country by some distance and is also near the top of the averages with a monster 70.89 - nearly double his career first-class average.

The former Yorkshire man might also be pleased to discover he has smashed the record set by Durham team-mate David Bedingham, who was previously the most overwhelming selection - with 82% of BBC Sport users picking him for the 2021 side.

Jake Libby (Worcestershire) - 31%

1,048 runs, average 52.40, three centuries

Worcestershire's Jake Libby is in BBC Sport users' team of the year for the second time in three seasons

The Worcestershire skipper is another who plied his trade in Division Two this season, but will be making the step up in 2024.

With plenty of competition to open alongside Lees in our team of the year, Libby just edged out Keaton Jennings of Lancashire - who was in the 2022 side.

Libby was another to pass 1,000 runs and average north of 50, but perhaps his greatest feat of all was guiding the Pears back to the top tier.

Josh Bohannon (Lancashire) - 74%

1,189 runs, average 56.61, four centuries

Josh Bohannon has scored four centuries for Lancashire in the County Championship this summer

The 26-year-old has been on the scene with the Red Rose for five years now but this really feels like a coming of age season and he's our second most popular selection.

The Bolton lad, who came through the Lancashire academy and played local league cricket, leads all Division One players with 1,189 runs.

The latest of his four centuries came at Canterbury this week, taking his average to nearly 57 and giving hope he will be a lynchpin of the side next season.

Tom Westley (Essex) - 29%

1,130 runs, average 45.20, three centuries

Tom Westley edged out Hampshire pair James Vince and Nick Gubbins, and Nottinghamshire's Joe Clarke for the number four slot

Number four was probably the most hotly contested slot of all with Essex skipper Tom Westley the man who came out on top, narrowly ahead of Hampshire counterpart James Vince, Joe Clarke of Nottinghamshire and Hampshire's Nick Gubbins.

The 34-year-old might be six years removed from his England Test career - which lasted just five matches across six weeks - but he has put together a typically graceful catalogue of knocks this season which helped haul his side into the title race.

His 1,130 runs were the second most in Division One, behind Bohannon.

James Rew (Somerset) - 61%

1,086 runs, average 57.15, five centuries, 42 dismissals (40 catches, two stumpings)

Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew has played for both England Lions and England Under-19s

If you'd not heard of James Rew until a few months ago, don't feel bad. He only turned 19 in January and this has been a real coming of age campaign.

The wicketkeeper became the first Division One player to reach 1,000 runs in July, and though his stellar season has slightly fizzled out with the bat, his average remains more than 57 and his five centuries were the most in Division One.

Most incredibly the teenager has just 21 first-class matches under his belt, but his average is just under 51.

Leus du Plooy (Derbyshire) - 42%

1,198 runs, average 79.86, four centuries

Leus du Plooy is leaving Derbyshire to play for Middlesex next summer

The South African-born left-hander will depart Derbyshire after four years with the club at the end of this campaign but, whichever division they are in, new side Middlesex can look forward to seeing his prodigious talent up close.

Du Plooy's white-ball stock has grown enormously but he still found time to rattle off 1,198 red-ball runs for Derbyshire in an inglorious campaign in Division Two.

His average of 79.86 eclipses even Alex Lees this season and was built on the back of four centuries, one of them an unbeaten double ton.

Liam Dawson (Hampshire) - 50%

840 runs, average 40.00, three centuries; 47 wickets, average 20.70

Hampshire's Liam Dawson offers a left-arm spin option in the county team of the year

Well you lot have picked yourself quite the all-rounder at number seven.

The 33-year-old has featured in all 14 of Hampshire's County Championship matches this season and has found some timely form at the back end of the campaign.

His match-winning 119 took his side to a three-wicket victory at Essex in the penultimate game, while at the start of September he hit a century and claimed seven wickets in the win over Somerset.

Dawson's 47 wickets have also come at just over 20 apiece.

Hampshire fans will be pleased he was only on the cusp of more international honours this summer.

Simon Harmer (Essex) - 62%

524 runs, average 30.82; 61 wickets, average 28.95

Essex's South Africa spinner is in BBC Sport users' county team of the year for a third successive season

The Essex spinner makes the team for the third year in succession.

Once again the South African leads his county's wicket-taking charts with 61 wickets.

The 34-year-old has a chance to finish as the leading bowler in Division One as well if Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton takes less than two wickets on the final day against Middlesex.

Harmer went past 900 first-class wickets in last week's game against Hampshire... you wouldn't bet against him having 1,000 by this time next year if he winters well with South Africa.

Jordan Clark (Surrey) - 42%

427 runs, average 28.46, one century; 48 wickets, average 21.35

Surrey's Jordan Clark has enjoyed a good all-round season for the county, including a top score of 107 with the bat

In a team full of stars, Jordan Clark is the only Surrey player to make your XI.

The former Lancashire all-rounder seems to get better with age and has produced a number of match-turning or match-winning spells with the ball this season.

His 48 wickets have come at an average of just 21.75 and he's also made a number of valuable contributions with the bat lower down the order.

Turning 33 next month, it might be a little late to start thinking about international honours, but he's become one of the most valuable players on the county circuit.

Brett Hutton (Nottinghamshire) - 48%

60 wickets, average 21.61

Nottinghamshire's Brett Hutton has taken six five-wicket hauls this summer

In a squad packed full of star pacemen, Brett Hutton has outshone them all this summer.

The 30-year-old could still finish top of the wicket-taking charts in Division One if he picks up two on the final day against Middlesex and you wouldn't bet against it.

Hutton has taken an impressive six five-wicket hauls this campaign, including 6-45 against Somerset in April - his best figures for Notts.

Jamie Porter (Essex) - 69%

57 wickets, average 19.05

Jamie Porter made his first-class debut for Essex in 2014

The most popular bowling pick in this year's side is the third Essex player to make the cut.

Jamie Porter has been one of the most consistent and prolific pace bowlers on the county circuit for several seasons.

In 2023, he has been back to his best with 57 wickets, taking his career tally to 505 at an average of less than 25.

Perhaps unlucky not to have played international cricket, Porter was a key figure when Essex won the Championship in 2017 and 2019 and cited a new fitness regime as helping him return to his best.