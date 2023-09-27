Close menu

County Championship: Worcestershire pick up point to secure promotion back to Division One

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments24

Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira batting against Yorkshire
Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira was dismissed just before his side scored their promotion-clinching run
LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day two)
Worcestershire 301-6 (85.1 overs): D'Oliveira 103, Kashif Ali 93; Coad 2-38, Hill 2-43
Yorkshire: Yet to bat
Yorkshire 2 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts
Match scorecard

Worcestershire have been promoted back to Division One of the County Championship - for a record seventh time.

Aided by skipper Brett D'Oliveira completing his century, Alan Richardson's side passed 300 against Yorkshire at Headingley to pick up the second batting bonus point they needed to edge out third-placed Leicestershire.

Alongside already crowned Division Two champions Durham, the Pears will be back playing top flight cricket again next season for the first time since being relegated for a sixth time - also a record - in 2018.

It is six years to the day since they were last promoted in 2017.

Skipper D'Oliveira missed out on the opportunity to hit the promotion-sealing run when, with just one needed, he was out leg before wicket to Matt Milnes.

The honour was passed instead to young spinner Josh Baker, who clipped two runs off Milnes, before holing out a ball later.

After the loss of play on day one, more is expected on day two, with the forecast Storm Agnes expected to hit Leeds early this afternoon.

Pears latest promotion against the odds

Worcestershire already held the record for the most promotions since the County Championship became a two-division structure in 2000.

Their total of six was already one better than Nottinghamshire (five), while Essex, Lancashire and Northants have all done it four times.

But this seventh success, six years on from doing it for the last time under former boss Steve Rhodes in 2017, is their longest between promotions.

It is also perhaps the most surprising, given all that has gone on behind the scenes over the past year or more, in the continued battle to keep ahead financially in the period following the Covid pandemic.

Coach Alex Gidman left last winter, to be replaced by his deputy Richardson - and the club had to wait a long time before finally tempting former Warwickshire and England boss Ashley Giles to arrive as chief executive.

They have also been hit by the announced departure of several players, most notably England paceman Josh Tongue, fellow fast bowler Dillon Pennington and batter Jack Haynes to Nottinghamshire.

But all three - along with another former Pears player Joe Clarke - will now be on the same stage at Trent Bridge next season.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 11:53

    How fitting that captain D'Oliveira got a century in the match that got them promoted.
    Seems like only yesterday I was watching grandfather Basil hitting sixes in Dudley.
    3 generations for the Pears. Father (Damian) and grandfather (Basil) would have been so proud.

  • Comment posted by Juan, today at 11:50

    They’ve signed an excellent bat in Rob Jones.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 11:44

    Fantastic effort from the Pears, strong across all formats this year too which hopefully bodes well for staying up next season.

  • Comment posted by ian , today at 11:44

    Great achievement against the continuing backdrop of players leaving. Must have lost nearly a complete XI over the last 5 or so years but still keep producing players and results !

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 11:40

    Best of all the promotions under the circumstances. A shame some more good prospects are more interested in money than playing first 11 Red ball cricket. Tongue, Pennington, Haynes all tapped up despite Worcester investing lots of time and patience in them. However others will be developed and bought in who want to wear The Pears with pride. Staying up will be sole objective.

  • Comment posted by ferlosclist, today at 11:33

    Great effort from Shire, up the boys 🍐🍐🍐

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 11:31

    Awesome! Congratulations!

  • Comment posted by Stuboy, today at 11:29

    Well done Worcs! Let's hope it's MIddlesex they replace!

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 11:21

    I honestly can't believe it - had us down as bottom three or four at the start of the season. Fantastic work everyone, now to try and build a team to survive!!

  • Comment posted by A flock of opinions, today at 11:19

    a really great achievement I am so proud.

  • Comment posted by He_s Gary Monk_s Dad, today at 11:18

    Well done you Pears! Promotion despite the odds and the disloyalty. Time to start sharing out the proceeds of Text Match receipts equally across all the counties, not just the hosting grounds. Gives them an unfair advantage in cash terms to attract players. Let's play English cricket on a level wicket! COYP 🍐🍐🍐

    • Reply posted by Comercial Darkness, today at 11:35

      Comercial Darkness replied:
      Sorry but who has been disloyal. Despite deciding to move on players have still put in a performance .
      Perhaps the club need to back some of its best young players & offer better contracts than the 2 year it gives out.
      It seems pointless to spend 7 years bringing a player through to then give them a 2 year pro deal.

      Let’s hope the latest bunch of youngsters are put on longer deals in the future

  • Comment posted by LaurieCunningham, today at 11:18

    What an amazing season across all three formats. Well done to Richo and the boys. To achieve all this against the backdrop of Notts plundering half the team (try promoting your own youth!) reaally is remarkable. Bravo!

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 11:17

    Well done Worcestershire, from a Bear. Be good to renew the local rivalry in 'proper' cricket.

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 11:52

      stephen replied:
      Thank you jdblues, ve interesting next season to be playing you again in red ball, best wishes

  • Comment posted by Roy Bloomer, today at 11:17

    Well done the pears a great effort under trying conditions.

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 11:17

    Congratulations Worcestershire against all odds promotion again one point in front of notts next season will do

  • Comment posted by Bayleaf the Gardener, today at 11:15

    Well done Worcestershire, especially to those players showing loyalty for next season.

  • Comment posted by Tim C, today at 11:13

    Congratulations to the squad! Certainly feels like promotion to the Premier League this time!

  • Comment posted by yaff in sevenoaks, today at 11:12

    Congratulations from a Glamorgan supporter

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 11:54

      stephen replied:
      Thank you means a lot now get promotion yourselves in '24 all the best

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 11:11

    Thoughts on pears? Genuinely

    Good for them! Now they can enjoy the rest of this match having sealed promotion.

  • Comment posted by MoeensBeard, today at 11:08

    Get in there! COYP!!!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport