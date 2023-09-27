Ali Orr was one of three Sussex batters to make half-centuries in their second innings

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Sussex 202 & 256-3: Clark 72, Orr 67, Coles 51* Gloucestershire 195: Hammond 48; Carson 3-19 Sussex (3 pts) lead Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 263 runs Match scorecard

A second-wicket stand of 120 between Ali Orr and Tom Clark put Sussex in control in their Division Two match against winless Gloucestershire.

Their partnership formed the foundation stone of a Sussex second innings score of 256-5, placing them 263 runs ahead of Gloucestershire with two days remaining.

Orr made a quiet return to the side at Derby last week, scoring 10 and 12. But here he scored an impressive 67, while Clark, who was Sussex's best batsman in Derby, with 71 runs, maintained his form with a fine 72, though he will be disappointed not to have gone on to make his first century of the season.

Sussex went in to bat a second time 50 minutes before lunch, with a slender first innings lead of seven runs. Tom Haines - yet another Sussex left-hander who would like to move on from 2023 - fell for four, caught in the gulley as he attempted to run the ball down to third man, a soft dismissal. At lunch Sussex were 29-1, with Orr on 14, from 41 deliveries, and Clark on five, off 18.

But after the interval Orr hoisted Zafar Gohar over wide mid-on for six to raise the Sussex fifty.

In the next over he struck Ollie Price for a straight six and then cut him for four before pulling a short one from Zafar over mid-wicket for another four to reach his half-century.

He hit Josh Shaw for another six over mid-wicket before he played on to the same bowler. There were seven fours and four sixes in his knock.

There were no sixes for Clark, but 11 fours in his measured innings and he scored almost as fluently as Orr, though he became becalmed after the loss of his partner and was then bowled by one that came in from Matt Taylor, who once again bowled impressively after his starring role on the opening day.

Tom Alsop dropped anchor for a solid and unbeaten 46 but at the other end James Coles, after a quiet start, outdid both Orr and Clark in terms of strike rate, thumping Zafar for 14 in three balls and reaching his fifty off 39 balls before the players came off for bad light with 15 overs remaining.

In the morning, Gloucestershire had batted for another hour, effectively transforming the match into a one-innings affair.

Resuming on 136-6, still 66 runs behind, they initially struggled with the heaving clouds and bad light. They had added just one when, in the second over of the day, Zafar edged Brad Currie to Clark at second slip. And in the following over Clark was again the catcher as Ed Middleton edged Sean Hunt.

But then, in an echo of the Sussex first innings, there was a late order revival. Taylor and Shaw added 54 for the ninth wicket in 10 overs before the belated introduction of off-spinner Jack Carson, who wrapped up the innings with two wickets in as many overs.

Match details supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.