Roy was part of England's 2019 World Cup-winning squad

England opener Jason Roy has made himself available as a standby option for the World Cup, says head coach Matthew Mott.

The 33-year-old was dropped from England's 15-man squad for the tournament in favour of Harry Brook.

Roy was a member of the England squad that won the World Cup in 2019.

"I've got no doubt that if he got that opportunity, he will come out [to India] and make the most of it," Mott told BBC Test Match Special.

"In the spirit he has been in, he has taken it as well as you would have hoped. He's determined to get back there, he's determined to keep fit and get ready, should an opportunity open up."

Roy was initially named in England's squad to defend the trophy in India during October and November, but missed all of the recent 3-1 series win against New Zealand because of back spasms.

He was subsequently replaced by Brook, with England selector Luke Wright explaining the decision was down to Roy's lack of fitness and Brook's ability to cover more places in the batting order.

Roy turned down the chance to play a part in England's one-day international series against Ireland.

After the third ODI against the Irish on Wednesday was abandoned because of rain, Mott said leaving Roy out of the World Cup squad was "toughest decision I've been a part of".

He added: "[Roy] has got a burning desire to still be out there. That's exactly what you'd expect from a player who, he's had his ups and downs over his career but what an amazing record he has had."

Jacks and Duckett head up reserve batter claims

None of England's players selected for the World Cup featured in the series against Ireland, although Joe Root had been set to play the first ODI at Headingley before it was called off without a ball being bowled.

Only fast bowler Jofra Archer will travel in addition to the 15 players named in the party, and any replacements for injury or other factors would be summoned at short notice to travel to India.

Will Jacks made 94 in England's 48-run win over Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge and his ability to slot into several positions in the batting order would appear to make him the favoured back-up batter if Buttler and Mott did not require a specialist opener such as Roy.

Mott said Jacks, who also bowls some useful off spin and took a six-wicket haul on his Test debut in Pakistan last year, showed his "class" in the games against Ireland.

Left-hander Ben Duckett also enhanced his claims with a maiden ODI century in the third match against Ireland and his ability to sweep, and reverse sweep, in a tournament where spin bowling is likely to feature prominently could potentially be an asset if a reserve player needed to be called upon.

Mott added on TMS: "Duckett would probably be on the plane to the World Cup if he was playing in any other country. Everyone knows there is a lot of batting depth in the country at the moment, you can see that from the results."