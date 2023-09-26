Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Southee was injured dropping a catch after an edge by England's Joe Root

Bowler Tim Southee has been cleared to join New Zealand's squad at the World Cup in India, a week after surgery on a fractured and dislocated thumb.

The Black Caps say the aim is for Southee to be fit for their tournament opener against England on 5 October.

The 34-year-old was injured on 15 September when dropping a catch in the fourth one-day international against England and had surgery last Thursday.

Seamer Kyle Jamieson will join the squad as a contingency.

As he is not officially part of the World Cup party, Jamieson will not be available for warm-up games on Friday against Pakistan and Monday against South Africa.

Southee has played 157 ODIs and taken 214 wickets.

He was part of the New Zealand squad that was beaten in the 2019 final by England and captained in the absence of Kane Williamson during the recent series in England.

Williamson has also been picked for the World Cup, despite not playing since March when he ruptured knee ligaments.

On announcing Williamson's selection, New Zealand said there was no guarantee he would be fit for the opener in Ahmedabad, but he will feature later in the tournament.