Ollie Robinson, who made his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lord's in June 2021. played in three Ashes Tests this summer

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson is set to sign a new deal with Sussex.

The 29-year-old, who has taken 76 wickets in 19 Test matches, made his debut for the county in 2015.

However, he has only featured in three County Championship matches this season while the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) manage his workload and fitness.

"We are pretty close to being able to announce that he has extended his contract, which is great," head coach Paul Farbrace told BBC Radio Sussex.

Sussex will play in Division Two once again next season after having their promotion hopes ended by a draw against Derbyshire in their penultimate game and a 12-point penalty for receiving four penalty notices.

Farbrace says it is "frustrating" that Robinson has not been able to play at the end of the campaign, but that injury is the reason for his unavailability.

"You want your England players to be part of what you are trying to do," Farbrace said.

"He went off to the Ashes and got injured during the Ashes and missed the last couple of games.

"He has been doing specific fitness work that the ECB have been working on with all of their players in and around their Test team to get them ready for what is coming up.

"It is quite an unusual block, because of the [50-over] World Cup, to have almost a six-month window so they have taken advantage of that to work on his fitness.

"Unfortunately he has got injured in the gym - he has hurt his bowling hand - which means we have not had him available for his final two games. But that is part and parcel of having players play for England."

Sussex finish their County Championship campaign at home against Gloucestershire, with that match beginning on Tuesday (10:30 BST).