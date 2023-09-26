Kashif Ali is playing in just his fifth first-class match, having made his debut against Derbyshire last summer

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day one) Worcestershire 280-5: Kashif 93, D'Oliveira 90*; Coad 2-35, Hill 2-43 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Worcestershire need 20 more runs to clinch promotion to Division One of the County Championship for next season after picking up the one of the two bonus points needed on the opening day against Yorkshire at a damp Headingley.

After being asked to bat, the Pears needed to score 300 to confirm second spot in Division Two but stumbled to 67-4, before Kashif Ali (93) and captain Brett D'Oliveira (90 not out) put them firmly on track.

The pair put on 155 for the fifth wicket, with Kashif notching his career-best first-class score, before Ben Allison (31 not out) joined D'Oliveira (90 not out) to take the Pears to 280-5 at stumps.

When they do clinch their second bonus point it will be the seventh time Worcestershire have won promotion since the County Championship was split into two divisions in 2000.

The start of this final match of the season for both side season was delayed until 12.40 BST because of rain, and Yorkshire made good use of a new-ball pitch after winning the toss.

Seamers Ben Coad and George Hill struck twice each for the home side, who are hoping to avoid finishing bottom of the table following their mid-season points deduction, as the Pears slumped to 67-4 in the 20th over.

But Kashif and D'Oliveira led Worcestershire's recovery in confident fashion as batting conditions eased, reaching tea at 130-4.

As he approached his maiden first-class century, Kashif chipped a return catch to off-spinner fell Dom Bess to end his three-hour stay at the crease.

D'Oliveira, who survived a drop by Adam Lyth at slip off Bess on 63, then shared an stand of 58 with Essex loanee Ben Allison, who made a lively unbeaten 31, leaving Worcestershire on the brink of going up which they will surely confirm on day two.