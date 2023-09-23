Second one-day international, Trent Bridge: England 334-8 (50 overs): Jacks 94 (88), Hain 89 (82); Dockrell 3-34 Ireland 286 (46.4 overs): Dockrell 43; Ahmed 4-54, Scrimshaw 3-66 England won by 48 runs, lead series 1-0 Scorecard

An experimental England team eventually defeated Ireland in the second one-day international at Trent Bridge.

Will Jacks struck a fluent 94 and Sam Hain, one of four uncapped players in the home side, made 89 to take England to 334-8.

Pace bowler George Scrimshaw then endured a nightmare start to his England debut, bowling four no-balls in his first over and conceding 35 runs from the first 11 legal deliveries he bowled.

But the Derbyshire man showed great character to have Andy Balbirnie edge to slip from the final ball of his second over.

That was the start of England gradually working through the Irish batting, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed producing a mesmerising spell of 4-54.

With Ireland at 188-8, the game should have ended quickly, only for the visitors to resist and England to lose their discipline.

Barry McCarthy made 41, with Craig Young and Josh Little adding 55 for the last wicket before Ireland were bowled out for 286 to lose by 48 runs.

After the first match at Headingley was washed out on Wednesday, the series concludes in Bristol on Tuesday.

Callow England overcome experienced Irish

Considering these are England's last one-day internationals before their defence of the World Cup, this is a curious series.

With the World Cup party departing for India on Wednesday, this England squad is made up entirely of players not making the trip. For Ireland, there is a sense of what might have been after they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

And, unusually for a contest between these sides, the Irish team contained much greater international experience - 720 ODI caps to England's 37.

But after they won the toss and asked England to bat on a pitch offering something for the bowlers, the Irish were immediately on the back foot.

Jacks and Phil Salt added 52 in just 34 balls, leading to thoughts of a huge total from England on a ground where they have previously posted an ODI world record. To that end, Ireland did well to restrict the hosts.

Even then, Ireland were faced with pulling off the highest successful chase in an ODI by a visiting team in this country. They were given a flying start by Scrimshaw's awful opening overs, but lost wickets too regularly, especially to the magnificent Ahmed.

With the game at their mercy, England ended poorly, resulting in a margin of victory that did not reflect their superiority for the majority of the contest.

Jacks and Hain push their claims

England are yet to name reserve players for the World Cup squad, and Jacks and Hain made their claims to be on standby to travel.

Surrey's Jacks, who took six wickets with his off-spin against Pakistan on Test debut last year, timed the ball beautifully through the off side and pounced on anything short to belt through the leg side.

After the rapid opening stand with Salt, Jacks also added 102 for the third wicket with Ben Duckett following Zak Crawley's two-ball duck in his first innings as England captain.

Jacks was looking to reach his maiden ODI century with what would have been his fifth six when he was caught at deep mid-wicket off the spin of George Dockrell.

At the age of 28, Warwickshire's Hain has long been touted as an England prospect. He started the day with a List A average of 57.96, the second-highest of all-time.

Hain overcame a scratchy start - he had only one run from his first 11 balls and could have been caught off his 12th - to make the third-highest score by an England batter on ODI debut.

Mixing accumulation with the occasional touch of invention, he had the chance of reaching a century in the final over of the innings, only to miscue McCarthy to mid-off.

Scrimshaw rebounds from horror start

For a moment, there was a fear that Scrimshaw, 25, would produce one of the most infamous England debuts of all time.

His four over-steps in his first over was the first time an England player has bowled four no-balls in a single ODI over. Two more no-balls and a wide followed in his second over, all whilst Ireland captain Paul Stirling tucked in.

But an off-stump line and extra bounce found Balbirnie's edge, with Duckett taking the catch at first slip. Despite taking his first England wicket, Scrimshaw looked distraught and even got a reassuring pat on the back from umpire Rod Tucker.

Scrimshaw bowled one more tight over in his spell, while at the other end Matthew Potts bowled Stirling through the gate and had Curtis Campher edge to debuting wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Scrimshaw switched ends for his second spell and on his return had Lorcan Tucker caught at mid-wicket by the flying Duckett. From there, Ahmed ripped the ball both ways to befuddle the Irish.

Harry Tector was very well caught by Jacks running back at mid-off, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair were both undone by googlies and Dockrell, who made 43, holed out to long-on as Ahmed bowled his 10 overs off the reel.

The end of the match was a poor spectacle, with Ireland's tail cashing in on some woeful England bowling. Given his mixed day, perhaps it was fitting that Scrimshaw returned to have last man Little caught at long-on.