Mitchell Stanley (right) took a wicket with his first ball on his Worcestershire Rapids debut against Leicestershire in June 2022

Lancashire have signed Worcestershire fast bowler Mitchell Stanley on a one-year contract.

Stanley, 22, will join the Red Rose county ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He made his Worcestershire debut in 2022 and has taken nine wickets in 10 T20 appearances for the New Road side.

Stanley was called up by the Manchester Originals in last year's Hundred as a replacement for Daniel Worrall and had best figures of 2-24 before being retained for this year's edition.

Lancashire's director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said: external-link "Mitchell is someone who is still early in his career, but is an exciting and raw talent who we're excited to work with and help develop.

"He is a quick fast bowler, who has a great deal of potential and he will add strength in depth to our squad for next season."

Stanley, whose only first-team appearances for Worcestershire this summer came against Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast in May and against New Zealand last month, said: "Lancashire is one of the biggest clubs in the country - with a strong squad - and I can't wait to play at Emirates Old Trafford and call it home.

"It's a great set up at the club, which I saw whilst playing for Manchester Originals, so I'm looking forward to working hard and making an impact next season."

Stanley is the fourth fast bowler to confirm their exits from New Road this season, following Nottinghamshire-bound Josh Tongue and Dillon Pennington and Pat Brown, who has joined Derbyshire ahead of a permanent move next year.