Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick when he took one against Bangladesh in 2020, aged 16

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of their squad for the 50-over World Cup in India because of a shoulder injury.

Shah suffered the injury on 11 September in Pakistan's Asia Cup match against India and requires surgery, then three to four months recovery.

The 20-year-old has taken 32 wickets in 14 one-day internationals (ODIs).

Fellow right-arm quick Hasan Ali, who has taken 91 ODI wickets in 60 games, replaces Shah.

Haris Rauf, another right-arm quick bowler, is included as he recovers from a right side strain suffered in the Asia Cup.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said: "This team has performed wonderfully well over the last couple of years and that is why we have shown faith in the same bunch.

"We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament.

"I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.

"I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances."

The World Cup starts on 5 October, with Pakistan's first game against the Netherlands in Hyderabad the following day.

Pakistan are seeking to win the tournament for the first time since 1992.

Pakistan squad for World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim. Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan.