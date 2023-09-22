There was enough time before the weather ended the game for Lancashire's Matty Hurst to score his maiden first-class half-century

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four) Lancashire: 272-7 (84.1 overs) Hurst 54*, Croft 45; Mullaney 2-32, Fernando 2-36 Nottinghamshire: Did not bat Lancashire (6 pts) drew with Nottinghamshire (7 pts) Match scorecard

Rain had the final say in the County Championship game between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire at Emirates Old Trafford with the match abandoned as a draw mid-afternoon.

Only 15 overs and one ball were possible on the final day in which time Lancashire advanced their first innings to 272-7 from the 84.1 overs bowled over four days, with Matty Hurst top-scoring having made a fine unbeaten 54 on his first-class debut.

Lancashire took six points from the match to remain mid-table in Division One while Nottinghamshire's seven points looked to have sealed their top-flight status with one round of games left.

When play did get under way - following a 30-minute delay for rain - with Lancashire resuming their first innings on 225-6, Tom Bailey was quickly into his stride steering Calvin Harrison to third man for four to bring up the fifty partnership with Hurst from 99 balls.

Dane Paterson hit back by having Bailey taken at first slip for 27 but Hurst, 35 not out overnight, moved on steadily to reach a 112-ball half-century with a sumptuous cover drive for four off Brett Hutton.

Jack Blatherwick helped steer Lancashire to a batting point with two fours in his unbeaten 18 and that proved to be the last of the action as rain took the players from the field just before noon.

Further bursts of heavy rain followed to finally curtail proceedings at 14:15 BST.

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings:

"It's frustrating, but we've had a few positives from the week. Matty Hurst made his debut and stood up and played beautifully. He looked like he had been here for many years rather than making his debut.

"It takes you back to the first time you went out to bat in a first-class game. It's a big event in your life.

"It's huge for him to come out on top and get a 50 not out. He'll take a huge amount of confidence from that, as he should. I'm over the moon for him. Hopefully he can continue to kick on."

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores:

"It's been a frustrating week. Every time it looked like we were going to get on another shower arrived. Fortunately we've got some cricket in and got a couple of bonus points.

"It's been that sort of summer. The front and back end of it have had a lot of rain and that's a shame because that's the bulk of our four-day cricket.

"In the last few years we've been really lucky with the weather, but this year because of how county cricket games are front and back, if they get affected by weather that can be really frustrating for teams.

"But to get to the last game and know you've secured a place in first division cricket is always a goal."

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.