Sam Robson is the only Middlesex player to have hit a century in the Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord's (day four) Middlesex 121: De Caires 40; Hannon-Dalby 5-29 & 251: Robson 107*, Higgins 57; Hannon-Dalby 3-52 Warwickshire 315: Rhodes 102, Briggs 99; Murtagh 6-83 & 58-2: Barnard 21* Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by eight wickets Match scorecard

Sam Robson's tenacious unbeaten hundred proved to be in vain for Middlesex as they slid into the County Championship Division One relegation places after being beaten by Warwickshire at Lord's.

The Bears' sixth Championship win of the season will send Middlesex into the final round of fixtures, starting next Tuesday, trailing Kent by just a point.

Robson carried his bat for a near seven-hour 107 not out, the sixth and slowest ton scored against the Bears this season, as Middlesex were bowled out for 251 in their second innings.

Ryan Higgins provided support with 57, but Craig Miles (3-53) was backed up by a late burst from Oliver Hannon-Dalby, who also claimed three scalps to finished with match figures of 8-81 in passing 50 Championship wickets for a second successive season.

An afternoon downpour threatened to derail Warwickshire, leaving them with just 10 overs to chase 58, but Rob Yates and Ed Barnard guided their side home with nine balls to spare.

After Middlesex began the day 98 in arrears, Jack Davies perished to a rash stroke, having failed to increase his overnight score when he swatted a loose delivery to backward square leg off Miles, who then accounted for Joe Cracknell with a miscued pull.

Higgins reached his half-century with a straight drive for four off Barnard, who responded by breaching Higgins' defence to hit his off stump - just as he had done in the first innings.

Danny Briggs then had John Simpson caught at short leg before Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth took joint ownership of the new ball, picking up a wicket apiece to plunge Middlesex deeper into trouble at 234-7.

Tom Helm then dug in until half an hour after tea when he was undone by one that kept low from Hannon-Dalby, who also found Ethan Bamber's edge to end his dogged resistance.

With the sky darkening, Warwickshire had to revert to spin but the second ball of Briggs' first over was enough to fox Tim Murtagh - who registered a duck in his final innings at Lord's.

It left the Bears with 25 overs, but the heavens then opened to reduce their over allocation by 60 per cent when play resumed an hour later.

Having moved back up to open, Alex Davies found the grandstand for six off Murtagh, who then trapped him lbw.

A superb reaction by Simpson to stump Dan Mousley earned 42-year-old Murtagh his eighth wicket of the match - and the last of his Middlesex career .

But Barnard clubbed a six and an all-run four as Warwickshire avenged their three-day home defeat by Middlesex at Edgbaston in July.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.