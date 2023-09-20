Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kohler-Cadmore joined Somerset this season having also played for Worcestershire and Yorkshire

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has replaced Joe Root in England's squad for the remainder of the ODI Series against Ireland.

Uncapped batter Kohler-Cadmore is set to join the team in Nottingham following the conclusion of Somerset's County Championship match against Kent at Taunton, which is scheduled to finish on Friday.

Former England captain Root has been rested in the build-up to the Men's ODI World Cup, which begins on 5 October in India.

England's first ODI with Ireland at Headingley on Wednesday was abandoned without play due to rain.

Kohler-Cadmore, who has impressed for Somerset this season, could make his debut at Trent Bridge on Saturday in the second of three matches against Ireland, which is set to conclude at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol on Tuesday 26 September.

Former World Cup winner Jason Roy turned down the opportunity to play in the final two games after he was dropped from England's World Cup squad in favour of new captain Harry Brook.

Roy was given the chance to play against Ireland to prove his fitness and push his claim to be a World Cup reserve.

In 2019, Kohler-Cadmore was told he would not be considered for England selection after he and former teammate Joe Clark were fined £2,000 for bringing the game into disrepute.The pair were named as members of a WhatsApp group which came to light during the trial of former team-mate Alex Hepburn.Hepburn was found guilty of rape in April 2019 and jailed for five years.Neither Clarke nor Kohler-Cadmore were charged with any criminal offence.

England men's ODI squad versus Ireland: Zak Crawley (Kent, captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire, vice captain), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Somerset), Will Jacks (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Phil Salt (Lancashire), George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey) and Luke Wood (Lancashire).