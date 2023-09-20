Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jason Roy (centre) has played five Tests, 116 ODIs and 64 T20s for England

Jason Roy has turned down the chance to play in the remainder of England's one-day series against Ireland, with Tom-Kohler Cadmore called up instead.

Uncapped Somerset batter Kohler-Cadmore, 29, replaces Joe Root, who will rest for the last two matches against Ireland ahead of the World Cup.

Opener Roy was dropped from the World Cup squad in favour of Harry Brook.

He could yet be asked to be a reserve for the World Cup squad, with a decision on that yet to be made.

Roy, 33, was a member of the England squad that won the World Cup in 2019.

After initially being named in the party to defend the trophy in India in October and November, Roy missed all of the 3-1 series win against New Zealand because of back spasms.

He was subsequently replaced by Brook, with England selector Luke Wright explaining the decision was down to Roy's lack of fitness and Brook's ability to cover more places in the batting order.

Roy was not part of the squad for the abandoned first match of the series against Ireland at Headingley.

Root was due to play in that match in order to find some form ahead of the World Cup after managing only 39 runs in four innings against New Zealand.

Despite the match in Leeds being washed out, Root will not take part in the matches at Trent Bridge on Saturday or in Bristol on Tuesday, with the World Cup squad then departing for India on Wednesday.

Kohler-Cadmore, formerly of Worcestershire and Yorkshire, is a destructive hitter who can also keep wicket.

He will join the England team in Nottingham following the conclusion of Somerset's County Championship match against Kent at Taunton, which is scheduled to finish on Friday.

In 2019, Kohler-Cadmore was told he would not be considered for England selection after he and former teammate Joe Clark were fined £2,000 for bringing the game into disrepute.

The pair were named as members of a WhatsApp group which came to light during the trial of former team-mate Alex Hepburn.

Hepburn was found guilty of rape in April 2019 and jailed for five years.

Neither Clarke nor Kohler-Cadmore were charged with any criminal offence.

England men's ODI squad versus Ireland: Zak Crawley (Kent, captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire, vice captain), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Somerset), Will Jacks (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Phil Salt (Lancashire), George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey) and Luke Wood (Lancashire).