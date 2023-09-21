Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lewis Goldsworthy reached his second first-class century for Somerset

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three) Somerset 403-4 (86 overs): Goldsworthy 122, Lammonby 109, Kohler-Cadmore 68*, Umeed 49 Kent: Yet to bat Somerset 4 pts, Kent 1 pt Match scorecard

Lewis Goldsworthy completed his century before Tom Kohler-Cadmore celebrated his England call-up with a savage assault on Kent's injury-hit bowling attack at Taunton.

Having been called up for the one-day series against Ireland, Kohler-Cadmore warmed up nicely.

The uncapped 29-year-old former Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire man smashed eight sixes in scoring 68 from just 31 balls as the home side extended their first innings score to 404-4 before rain washed out the last two sessions.

That came as Goldsworthy marked his first County Championship appearance of the season with 122, his second first-class century.

Andy Umeed also contributed 49 as Somerset added 190 to their overnight 214-2 in an extended morning comprising 32.4 overs.

But it was Kohler-Cadmore's onslaught that did most to shatter the morale of a Kent side battling relegation and without Michael Hogan, who was added to their lengthy injury list on the opening day.

Coming in at 310-3, he hit his second ball for six and went on to reach fifty off 27 deliveries.

After a second-day washout, play began in more sedate fashion with Goldsworthy looking to build on his overnight score of 70 after a frustrating season in which his only previous first team cricket had come in the One-Day Cup.

But, after the loss of Umeed, he played a supporting role to Kohler-Cadmore before an attempt at a bigger shot proved his downfall, caught at cover by Jack Leaning off Jaskaran Singh, having faced 203 balls and batted for four and a half hours without giving a chance.

Kent were then presented with the sight of James Rew, the highest scorer in the Championship top flight this season, walking to the crease.

He had added just three runs to his tally, taking it to 1,080, by the time lunch was taken but rain began falling during the interval and then became heavier, raining for much of the afternoon before umpires Tom Lungley and Martin Saggers finally abandoned play.

With only a day left, Kent have so far secured just one bowling bonus point in their battle for Division One survival.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.