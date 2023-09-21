Last updated on .From the section Counties

By Ged Scott BBC Sport at New Road

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Worcestershire 313: D'Oliveira 63, Libby 57, Roderick 52 Durham (latest): 1-0 Worcestershire 2 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

Already-promoted Durham wrapped up the County Championship Division Two title as they bowled out Worcestershire for 313 at New Road.

Durham began the game needing five points to secure the Division Two crown, on top of winning promotion last week.

They earned three bowling points when, in the third over with the new ball, Ben Raine took their ninth wicket.

Then, just four balls later, Raine took the final wicket to ensure second-placed Worcestershire ended with only two out of a possible five batting points.

That confirmed Durham as champions, seven years to the day since they beat Hampshire to save themselves from relegation, only to then be relegated 12 days later by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over financial issues.

