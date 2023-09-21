Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Parkinson took his 20th first-class wicket in seven games for Durham

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Worcestershire 313: D'Oliveira 63, Libby 57, Roderick 52; Raine 3-66, de Leede 3-68 Durham 10-0 (4 overs): Jones 7*, Lees 3* Worcestershire 2 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

Already-promoted Durham wrapped up the County Championship Division Two title as they bowled out Worcestershire for 313 at New Road.

Durham began the game needing five points to secure the Division Two crown, on top of winning promotion last week.

They earned three bowling points when, in the third over with the new ball, Ben Raine took their ninth wicket.

Then, just four balls later, Raine took the final wicket to ensure second-placed Worcestershire ended with only two out of a possible five batting points.

That confirmed Durham as champions, seven years to the day since they beat Hampshire to save themselves from relegation, only to then be relegated 12 days later by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over financial issues.

After Worcestershire resumed on 104-1, they quickly lost Jake Libby, caught behind for 57, before a 57-run stand between Azhar Ali and the departing Jack Haynes, playing his final home game.

But Paul Coughlin bowled Haynes for 35 to earn Durham their third wicket - and first bonus point.

Inside nine balls, Coughlin then ended Hose's season early when he caught him with a lifter which fractured his wrist before also removing Azhar Ali for 25.

At 179-4, a rain break caused a three-hour delay. But, although home skipper Brett D'Oliveira and Kashif Ali added 69 following the restart, that stand was ended by Bas de Leede.

And, from 248-4, the promotion-seeking Pears managed just two more batting points in their bid to move clear of third-placed Leicestershire.

With just one day in this badly rain-affected contest, the Pears will hope to bowl out Durham and claim the three bowling points that would edge them further clear of Leicestershire.

But the Foxes, who began this week 21 points behind the Pears, and may pick up two bonus points less, do still stand a chance of contriving a result against Yorkshire.

