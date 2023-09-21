Close menu

County Championship: Durham earn enough points to seal Division Two title

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at New Road

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Parkinson took his 20th first-class wicket in seven games for Durham
LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three)
Worcestershire 313: D'Oliveira 63, Libby 57, Roderick 52; Raine 3-66, de Leede 3-68
Durham 10-0 (4 overs): Jones 7*, Lees 3*
Worcestershire 2 pts, Durham 3 pts
Already-promoted Durham wrapped up the County Championship Division Two title as they bowled out Worcestershire for 313 at New Road.

Durham began the game needing five points to secure the Division Two crown, on top of winning promotion last week.

They earned three bowling points when, in the third over with the new ball, Ben Raine took their ninth wicket.

Then, just four balls later, Raine took the final wicket to ensure second-placed Worcestershire ended with only two out of a possible five batting points.

That confirmed Durham as champions, seven years to the day since they beat Hampshire to save themselves from relegation, only to then be relegated 12 days later by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over financial issues.

After Worcestershire resumed on 104-1, they quickly lost Jake Libby, caught behind for 57, before a 57-run stand between Azhar Ali and the departing Jack Haynes, playing his final home game.

But Paul Coughlin bowled Haynes for 35 to earn Durham their third wicket - and first bonus point.

Inside nine balls, Coughlin then ended Hose's season early when he caught him with a lifter which fractured his wrist before also removing Azhar Ali for 25.

At 179-4, a rain break caused a three-hour delay. But, although home skipper Brett D'Oliveira and Kashif Ali added 69 following the restart, that stand was ended by Bas de Leede.

And, from 248-4, the promotion-seeking Pears managed just two more batting points in their bid to move clear of third-placed Leicestershire.

With just one day in this badly rain-affected contest, the Pears will hope to bowl out Durham and claim the three bowling points that would edge them further clear of Leicestershire.

But the Foxes, who began this week 21 points behind the Pears, and may pick up two bonus points less, do still stand a chance of contriving a result against Yorkshire.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Penshaw lad, today at 18:47

    Well done lads. Congratulations best all round team in that division by a country or rather county mile

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 18:42

    Well done Durham, your play in all formats excites and is a breath of fresh air, congratulations.

  • Comment posted by Arturo, today at 18:38

    Great news, well deserved lads!

  • Comment posted by Paul Johnston, today at 18:37

    Well done Durham, clearly the best team in the division, the table does not lie. The number of "draws" this season is most likely due to lost time die to weather and to be able to get 6 wins and only lose once is clearly a tour de force. Enjoy your celebrations.

  • Comment posted by PeterM, today at 18:28

    Congratulations, Durham. Back where we belong. Everyone has played their part this season but so much credit must go to Ryan Campbell who has transformed the team since he took over.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:39

      Anon replied:
      minor counties? (only kidding)

  • Comment posted by Darcy1966, today at 18:24

    It's been seven long and difficult years but credit to all at the club, both on and off the field.
    Former ECB top brass and certain county chairpersons I hope that you are proud of what you did.

  • Comment posted by LMAV, today at 18:23

    So Pleased!!!

  • Comment posted by The Addams Family, today at 18:17

    Oh me lads, you should've seen us gannin'
    Passing the folks along the road
    Just as they were stannin'
    Aal the lads and lasses there
    Aal wi' smilin' faces
    Gannin along the Scotswood Road
    To see the Blaydon Races
  • Comment posted by staying up staying down, today at 18:08

    Haway The Lads.
    Good work and well deserved.

