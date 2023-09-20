Close menu

England v Ireland: First one-day international abandoned without any play

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Groundstaff and umpires at Headingley look sceptically at the pitch
Conditions at Headingley were not considered fit enough for play to start
First ODI, Headingley
England: Did not bat
Ireland: Did not bat
No result - match abandoned

England's first one-day international against Ireland at Headingley was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Rain was replaced by sunshine by mid-afternoon in Leeds but conditions did not improve sufficiently before a 17:32 cut-off for a 20-over-a-side game.

The forecast for the remainder of the evening was good but the umpires had safety concerns over wet areas on the bowlers' run-ups at the Pavilion End.

England face Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport