Conditions at Headingley were not considered fit enough for play to start

First ODI, Headingley England: Did not bat Ireland: Did not bat No result - match abandoned

England's first one-day international against Ireland at Headingley was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Rain was replaced by sunshine by mid-afternoon in Leeds but conditions did not improve sufficiently before a 17:32 cut-off for a 20-over-a-side game.

The forecast for the remainder of the evening was good but the umpires had safety concerns over wet areas on the bowlers' run-ups at the Pavilion End.

England face Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge on Saturday.