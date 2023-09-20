England v Ireland: First one-day international abandoned without any play
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|First ODI, Headingley
|England: Did not bat
|Ireland: Did not bat
|No result - match abandoned
England's first one-day international against Ireland at Headingley was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Rain was replaced by sunshine by mid-afternoon in Leeds but conditions did not improve sufficiently before a 17:32 cut-off for a 20-over-a-side game.
The forecast for the remainder of the evening was good but the umpires had safety concerns over wet areas on the bowlers' run-ups at the Pavilion End.
England face Ireland in the second ODI at Trent Bridge on Saturday.