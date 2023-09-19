Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tim Southee suffered an injury in New Zealand's final one-day international against England last week

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee is to undergo thumb surgery, leaving his World Cup participation in doubt.

A decision on Southee's involvement in the World Cup, which begins in India on 5 October, will be taken next week, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

The 34-year-old dislocated and fractured his thumb while attempting a catch against England on Friday.

Southee will have surgery on Thursday, two weeks before New Zealand's World Cup opener against champions England.

"A decision on the senior pace bowler's availability for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India will be made early next week once the results of the surgery are known," NZC said.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Test captain Southee would be given "every chance" to make the World Cup.

"We've got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim," Stead said.

"He'll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play."

New Zealand will contest a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh, beginning on Thursday.

England completed a 3-1 series victory over New Zealand in the final one-day international at Lord's last week.

It was during that final one-day international that Southee suffered his injury in dropping a catch from England's Joe Root.