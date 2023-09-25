Third one-day international, Bristol England 280-4 (31 overs): Duckett 107*, Salt, Crawley Ireland: Did not bat Match abandoned, England win the series 1-0 Scorecard

Ben Duckett made an unbeaten century but England were denied the chance to post a mammoth total against Ireland as the third one-day international was abandoned because of rain.

Duckett was 107 not out off 78 balls as England reached 280-4 off 31 overs at the County Ground before heavy rain curtailed play at 14:48 BST.

The umpires decided at 15:21 no further play would be possible.

England captain Zak Crawley and opener Phil Salt had earlier hit fifties.

The first ODI of the series at Headingley was washed out without a ball being bowled, meaning England's 48-run win at Trent Bridge in the second match has given them a 1-0 series win.

It was a little surprising to see the match called off so abruptly, given just over half an hour had elapsed between the players going off and the decision to abandon the match.

Strong wind hampered the efforts of groundstaff to cover the square and the bowlers' run-ups but water is understood to have got under the covers on the pitch.

By 15:40, the ground itself was bathed in sunshine and the forecast for the remainder of the day was good but the umpires determined conditions would not improve sufficiently at a non-Test ground to enable play to recommence.

More to follow.