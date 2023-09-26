Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third one-day international, Bristol England 280-4 (31 overs): Duckett 107*, Salt, Crawley Ireland: Did not bat Match abandoned, England win the series 1-0 Scorecard

Ben Duckett made an unbeaten century but England were denied the chance to post a mammoth total against Ireland as the third one-day international was abandoned because of rain.

Duckett was 107 not out off 78 balls as England reached 280-4 off 31 overs at the County Ground before heavy rain curtailed play at 14:48 BST.

The umpires decided at 15:21 no further play would be possible.

England captain Zak Crawley and opener Phil Salt had earlier hit fifties.

More to follow.