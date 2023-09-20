Close menu

County Championship: Surrey held up by Karun Nair century for Northamptonshire

comments16

Karun Nair reaches a maiden century for Northamptonshire
Karun Nair has played six Tests and hit an unbeaten 303 for India against England at Chennai in 2016
LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two)
Northamptonshire 351-9: Nair 144*, Taylor 66, Azad 48; Lawes 4-100, Overton 3-64
Surrey: Yet to bat
Surrey 3pts, Northamptonshire 3pts
Title favourites Surrey were held up by Karun Nair's brilliant unbeaten 144 and an 114-run eighth wicket stand with Tom Taylor at the Kia Oval, before bad light and heavy rain arrived to further frustrate the County Championship leaders.

Nair's memorable hundred and Taylor's punchy 66 from 77 balls took Northamptonshire to 351-9 in the 41.1 overs possible on the second day of a match both teams are desperate to win - the home side as they seek to hold off Essex's challenge and secure back-to-back titles and Northants as they try to pull off a miracle escape from relegation to Division Two.

Jamie Overton took two wickets in successive balls in the second over after lunch to dismiss Taylor and Ben Sanderson, leaving Northants on 307-9.

But with last man Jack White hanging on, and even managing one on-driven four off Tom Lawes, 31-year-old Nair produced some remarkable strokes to bring Northants a precious third batting bonus point, clinched when he slashed Lawes for a six and four from consecutive balls just moments before play was halted at 2:00pm.

Nair had also swung Lawes for an earlier six to wide mid-wicket and there were 22 fours in all in his magnificent 238-ball innings.

The gallant White remained five not out, and Surrey have much to do over the last two days of this game if, somehow, they are to manufacture a ninth win of the season.

Former India Test batsman Nair resumed on 51 in Northamptonshire's overnight 171-6 and initially batting remained a tricky proposition under grey clouds and with the Oval floodlights shining down as they had done throughout day one.

Justin Broad cover drove Lawes for four to start brightly, but on 17 he fell to a remarkable reflex catch by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Broad edged Lawes into the slip cordon and Overton, diving across in front of first slip from his position at second, could only knock up the ball low to the turf as he tried to scoop up the chance, but Foakes athletically completed the catch by grabbing it with his right glove.

It gave 20-year-old seamer Lawes his fourth wicket of the innings but, in the rest of the morning session and despite the second new ball being immediately taken with Northants on 234-7, there was no further joy for Surrey's five-strong fast bowling attack.

Their best opportunity to split the superb eighth-wicket partnership came early on when Taylor had made just a single. Edging Lawes, he saw Cameron Steel fail to hold on to a waist-high catch at third slip and it was to prove extremely costly.

Overton, attempting to bounce out Taylor with the old ball, went for 17 in an over as the Northants paceman pulled him twice for four and, in between, also hooked him imperiously for six.

And, with Nair twice extra cover driving Lawes for four, runs were suddenly starting to come quickly despite the bowler-friendly conditions.

Nor did the second new ball slow down the scoring rate as Taylor reached his half-century from a sparkling 55 balls and Nair on drove Worrall for four with the shot of the morning before, on 99, clinching his 16th first-class hundred by upper-cutting the same bowler over the slips for his 17th four.

Northants lunched on 306-7 and, after Overton's double strike with Taylor leg-before and Sanderson bowled off stump, the stage was left for Nair to take on Surrey's attack with startling results, although on 131 he was dropped low down by Ryan Patel diving forward at deep mid wicket off Overton.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by graham, today at 18:18

    That has to go down as highlight in a miserable season for, have been waiting six months to see Northants put up a decent first innings total. Essex fans be warned- we may very well fold for 60ao second time round.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 18:07

    Well at least the people who lose interest in cricket if there are 2 consecutive dot balls got to enjoy their cricket in July and August.

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 17:49

    Rain in the final 2 fixtures will benefit Surrey rather than Essex.

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 17:46

    I think Surrey will settle for 2 draws including Essex too.

  • Comment posted by tigers, today at 17:46

    Looks like both the Surrey and Essex matches heading for draws if Hants can avoid the follow on by some distance.
    Draws might suit Surrey as Essex must win to have any hope of putting pressure on Surrey in their 2 respective final fixtures.
    As it stands, Surrey are still favourites thanks mainly to the rain in the Essex match.

  • Comment posted by Ringburn, today at 17:41

    Draws all round this week isn't it?

    Rain looks to kibosh everything - as you were

  • Comment posted by Andy1210, today at 17:32

    Essex's title to lose now as Surrey can only draw at best and their much disrupted team will likely lose. The ECB has completely undermined the County Championship with a ludicrous England 'A' series against Ireland over the run in, depriving Surrey of three key players. Essex showing the benefit of being able to play the same team consistently.

    • Reply posted by all together, today at 18:12

      all together replied:
      Not just Surrey deprived of players for this pointless series, its all about money for ECB who cares nothing for the cc or blast.

  • Comment posted by JPG, today at 17:25

    Batting points? What are those Northants?

    • Reply posted by Tee, today at 18:18

      Tee replied:
      Three more than Surrey will get from this game, lol

  • Comment posted by Tee, today at 17:23

    All going according to plan, frustrating Surrey and the weather helping us for once. Good day's play from Northamptonshire!

  • Comment posted by richiejv, today at 17:14

    Fantastic batting by Nair. If Northants can salvage a draw and Nair follows it up with a pair next week, we Essex fans will know who to vote for in the September player of the month competition :-)

  • Comment posted by Dom, today at 17:05

    If Northants pull this off, I’ll… well, I don’t know what, I’ll do, but I’ll do it. Come on, Northants!

    • Reply posted by Tee, today at 17:21

      Tee replied:
      I'll be doing it, too!

