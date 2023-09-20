County Championship: Worcestershire-Durham rained off at New Road on day two
|LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day two)
|Worcestershire 104-1 (27 overs): Roderick 52, Libby 46*
|Durham: Yet to bat
|Worcestershire 0 pts, Durham 0 pts
Worcestershire and Durham endured further frustration as rain washed out the second day of their County Championship Division Two match at Worcester.
Both sides have plenty to play for, with the already-promoted visitors needing five points to clinch the Division Two title while Worcestershire chase a win which would take them to the brink of promotion.
But relentless rain from a sky as grey as a welder's flannel meant there was no chance of play, to follow the loss of 69 overs on day one.
The home side will resume on the third morning on 104-1. Only some brilliant cricket from either side or co-operation between the two captains about setting up a contest can save this game from stalemate.
Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.
