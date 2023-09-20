Close menu

County Championship: Worcestershire-Durham rained off at New Road on day two

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments7

The covers remained on at New Road
A total of 165 overs have now been lost in this week's game at New Road
LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day two)
Worcestershire 104-1 (27 overs): Roderick 52, Libby 46*
Durham: Yet to bat
Worcestershire 0 pts, Durham 0 pts
Match scorecard

Worcestershire and Durham endured further frustration as rain washed out the second day of their County Championship Division Two match at Worcester.

Both sides have plenty to play for, with the already-promoted visitors needing five points to clinch the Division Two title while Worcestershire chase a win which would take them to the brink of promotion.

But relentless rain from a sky as grey as a welder's flannel meant there was no chance of play, to follow the loss of 69 overs on day one.

The home side will resume on the third morning on 104-1. Only some brilliant cricket from either side or co-operation between the two captains about setting up a contest can save this game from stalemate.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by The Addams Family, today at 20:18

    Oh me lads, you should've seen us gannin'
    Passing the folks along the road
    Just as they were stannin'
    Aal the lads and lasses there
    Aal wi' smilin' faces
    Gannin along the Scotswood Road
    To see the Blaydon Races
    Oh me lads, you should've seen us gannin'
    Passing the folks along the road
    Just as they were stannin'
    Aal the lads and lasses there
    Aal wi' smilin' faces
    Gannin along the Scotswood Road

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 19:43

    Durham will be looking forward to next season

  • Comment posted by Saxon, today at 18:37

    And this is why, 1st Class cricket should be played in the middle of the summer and not at the beginning of Autumn.

    ECB have screwed the County Game in favour of pointless baseball style cricket

  • Comment posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 18:36

    Actually, with Sussex getting caned and with little chance of a meaningful match, Worcester[shire] are still in a good position.

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 17:07

    I have got this week off work and was going to get the train down to Worcester from the Black Country today. Such a shame. Looks like next April will be my next trip. Can't make it tomorrow of Friday. Worcester always played at Dudley. Stourbridge. Kidderminster. We have connections !

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 18:34

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      Kidderminster is a decent ground.
      Stourbridge isn’t bad, but quite a nice location these days, and there’s that cracking little train.
      It’s a shame that Worcester is one of the more “reluctant” county clubs, although few want to venture far from HQ these days.
      And it is supposed to be County cricket.

Top Stories