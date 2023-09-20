Close menu

County Championship: Lancashire v Nottinghamshire day two abandoned due to rain

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Old Trafford cricket ground rain
The forecast in Manchester is looking better for Thursday
LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two)
Lancashire: Yet to bat
Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat
No play Wednesday, rain
Match scorecard

Rain throughout the morning led to the second day of Lancashire's County Championship match against Nottinghamshire being abandoned at 12:30 BST.

A saturated outfield at Old Trafford meant it was a fairly straightforward decision for umpires Ian Blackwell and Hassan Adnan to draw a line under proceedings at the scheduled lunch interval.

It means no play has been possible so far, with a draw looking a highly likely outcome even if the two teams manage to take to the field in the next two days.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Top Stories