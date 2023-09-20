Derbyshire are without a win in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two) Derbyshire: Yet to bat Sussex: Yet to bat No play Wednesday, rain Match scorecard

Sussex's fading promotion hopes were dealt a further blow when no play was possible for the second day running in the County Championship match against Derbyshire at Derby.

Heavy rain and strong winds throughout the morning left pools of surface water on the outfield and the umpires made the decision to abandon play for the day after an inspection shortly before noon.

It is the first time in the history of County Championship matches between Derbyshire and Sussex at Derby that the opening two days have been completely washed out.

Sussex came into the match knowing their chances of overtaking Worcestershire for the second promotion spot in Division Two were slim after they were docked 12 points on Monday for a fourth fixed penalty this season.

Those hopes now look to have gone completely, although there is at least better news with the weather set to improve, which means the game should begin at some stage on Thursday depending on how quickly the Incora County Ground dries out.

Derbyshire will hope they can get as much play as possible as they try to end a winless run in first-class cricket at their headquarters that stretches back to September 2019 when they beat Sussex.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.