LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two) Yorkshire 155-9: Bean 40; Davis 4-28 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Leicestershire 3 pts, Yorkshire 0 pts Match scorecard

Leicestershire's hopes of keeping their promotion chances alive going into the County Championship final round were dealt a blow as day two of their must-win Division Two clash with Yorkshire was abandoned.

Recurrent showers throughout the morning made it impossible for ground staff at Grace Road to remove the covers from the square.

The heavy rain forecast for the afternoon duly arrived, at which point umpires Neil Bainton and Neil Pratt called off play for the day.

The third-day forecast is much better and, having reduced Yorkshire to 155-9 to secure three bowling bonus points in the three hours' play possible on Tuesday, Leicestershire can still force a positive outcome.

With two matches remaining, One-Day Cup winners Leicestershire started the week 21 points behind second-placed Worcestershire in the race to join already-promoted Durham in Division One next season.

Worcestershire, whose match against Durham at New Road has been similarly affected by the weather, conclude their campaign with a trip to Yorkshire next week, when the Foxes take on Durham at Chester-le-Street.

