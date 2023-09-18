Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Brooks joined Somerset in 2019 from Yorkshire

Somerset bowler Jack Brooks is to leave the club at the end of this season when his contract ends.

The 39-year-old joined the county from Yorkshire in 2019 and has taken 125 wickets across all formats since.

He was part of the T20 side that won the Blast this year, playing three matches during their campaign.

Brooks, who began his career at Northamptonshire, had two spells on loan away from Somerset this season at Worcestershire and Notts Outlaws.

"It's been an amazing five years. I've got a lot of fond memories of my time here and my only disappointment is that we didn't win the Championship, although we came close," Brooks said.

"To win the Blast this year was fantastic because I'd not been involved in a white-ball winning side before."