Joe Root managed only 39 runs in four innings during England's 3-1 series defeat of New Zealand

Joe Root will play in England's first one-day international against Ireland at Headingley in a bid to improve his form before the World Cup.

England's squad to take on the Irish was initially entirely different to the party for the World Cup in India.

But Yorkshire batter Root will play on Wednesday after a run of low scores in the series against New Zealand.

"It's great for someone to have that desire to keep wanting to do more," said England selector Luke Wright.

Root, 32, had not played any 50-over cricket for more than a year before England's 3-1 series win against the Black Caps.

The former Test captain managed scores of six, nought, four and 29.

"He just wanted a bit more time," added Wright. "It shows what makes him such a world-class player that when he doesn't feel quite right that he still wants to tinker and do more.

"It's great for the lads in that squad that Joe will be around so they can learn off him and see how he goes about his business."

Zak Crawley captains England against Ireland for the first time, leading a squad that includes four uncapped players.

While Root is set to play at least one game against the Irish, fellow batter Harry Brook will rest after being promoted to the World Cup squad in place of Jason Roy.

Opener Roy, part of the England team that won the World Cup in 2019, had initially been included in the squad to defend the trophy in India in October and November.

However, he missed all of the series against New Zealand with a back problem. In Roy's absence, Dawid Malan became the first-choice partner for Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order with scores of 54, 96 and 127.

Wright explained that with Roy unlikely to be in the starting XI, Brook gave England more versatility as the spare batter in the travelling squad.

"From Jason's point of view, he probably only covers us for an opener," said Wright. "Harry gives us that cover from number one to number six and has obviously been in great form as well.

"It's been an incredibly tough decision but it shows where we're at in English cricket, that there are so many tough decisions."

Wright also clarified the situation around the reserves for the World Cup squad.

It had been thought that England have to name three official reserves, but Wright instead indicated that a number of players will be asked to be on stand-by.

Roy, who has been given the option of being part of the Ireland series to prove his form and fitness, is likely to be asked to be the reserve batter but will not have to travel to India unless required in the squad.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer will travel as he continues his recovery from an elbow injury that has prevented him from playing all summer.

Archer could be an option as a reserve late in tournament if he proves his fitness, but England could also call up another seamer if needed.

Jos Buttler's side play in the opening game of the World Cup against New Zealand, a repeat of the 2019 final, in Ahmedabad on 5 October.