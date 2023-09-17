Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Siraj took a career-best 6-21 against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup final, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo: Sri Lanka 50 all out (15.2 overs): Siraj 6-21, Pandya 3-3 India 51-0 (6.1 overs): Gill 27*, Kishan 23* India win by 10 wickets Scorecard

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 50 on their way to winning the Asia Cup with a 10-wicket thrashing in Colombo.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took 6-21, including four wickets in one over, as Sri Lanka were dismissed in just 15.2 overs after electing to bat.

Hardik Pandya took three wickets in his 2.2 overs as five Sri Lanka batters were dismissed for ducks.

Ishan Kishan hit 23 not out and Shubman Gill made an unbeaten 27 to lead India to their target in just 6.1 overs.

Siraj dismissed Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in his second over as Sri Lanka registered their second-lowest one-day international total.

"It's like a dream," said Siraj. "I got four early wickets last time I played Sri Lanka [earlier this year] but unfortunately I could not register a five-wicket haul.

"I realised you get whatever is in your destiny. I just tried to bowl my line and length, and wickets kept coming.

"The ball did not swing much in the early matches here but today it swung a lot. My effort was to draw the batters forward and make them play the ball."